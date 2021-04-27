MURRAY — When word starts to spread on a college campus that something involving history being made is about to happen, an audience is sure to follow.
That was the case on a sunny afternoon Monday near the Engineering and Physics Building on the Murray State University campus. A crowd of students, faculty and several members of the campus brass, including its president, came to see two students strap themselves inside a four-wheel vehicle and take a ride.
This was no ordinary vehicle, though. It was the first-ever electric vehicle to be designed and constructed by students at the university.
“We were talking earlier about Dr. Johnny Russell, who retired from here and was a 1940-something alum here at Murray State. He was on the team that designed the lunar moon buggy (used in NASA’s Apollo moon missions in the late 1960s and early ‘70s) and this is what reminded us of him and that moon buggy,” said university President Dr. Bob Jackson. “And he would be so proud to see this today on the science campus here.”
School of Engineering Chairman Dr. Danny Claiborne said the machine is actually an all-terrain vehicle, which differs from the Baja Buggy vehicle previous Murray State classes have produced for national competitions. There is one major difference between the Baja machine and the one that was sent onto the lawn of university’s science campuses Monday. And it could be heard when driver Christian Kester and passenger Dana Buesseler began their short journey.
There was very little sound, unlike what is produced by a gasoline-powered engine.
Watching it unfold was the man who was the immediate supervisor of this project, Dr. Jamie Rogers.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” said Rogers, who also will have the pleasure of judging what grade to give the team of Kester, Buesseler, Jackson Arnold, Tom Grogan, Shariq Fayaz and Tyler Whetstone for their work on the ATV, which was also their senior project. They were also joined by sophomore Jack Warren.
“There were a lot of hours that they put in. To have a project this complicated that all came together when it needed to was really an amazing feat by these students. It was the first time anyone has built an electric vehicle here, so watching them put it together and seeing their sense of accomplishment was really fun to watch.
Their work will soon be displayed inside the front entrance of the Engineering & Physics Building. However, Claiborne said that will not mean the ATV will fade into history. He said the goal of displaying it will be to inspire the next breed of Murray State students.
Team member Jackson Arnold, a senior from Bowling Green, said if another team can take this project and improve it, that would be fine with him.
“If they want to do another of these, like an electric motorcycle or just another electric vehicle in general, they can. We’ve proven we can definitely do it here and have the skills that are definitely capable of producing more,” Arnold said. “But I’m glad we were the ones that were able to do it.”
Claiborne said he was especially pleased about the economic aspects of this project. It was completed about $3,000 under budget.
“Oh that does make me happy right there,” he said. “We do love that because it also means that we can use that money we didn’t use this year and can just roll it over for next year and we’ve had lots of nice donors that have provided us with funding. The university always provides us with funding and, of course, we appreciate that, but these kinds of projects actually wouldn’t exist if we didn’t have some external donors that knew this was an engineering activity that our students can be involved in, where they get experience, so we have to have this money to be able to do this.”
This project also makes a loud statement outside of Murray, Kentucky, said Dr. Bob Pervine, Murray State’s associate provost.
“Absolutely! Our facilities are as good as anywhere you’ll find in the country,” Pervine said. “Our faculty are as good as anywhere and, for students who want to learn about engineering, this is the place to do it. This is terrific, what’s happening today. It is an amazing recruiting tool for this university.
“This is an incredible testament to the abilities of our students. To think that they just built this from the ground up, from scratch pretty much, just shows you what kind of program we have here. I couldn’t miss this!”
“Having the first one here? Well, it is definitely something unique,” said Buesseler, who has had a big senior year at Murray State, not just on the academic side, but she also was part of Murray State’s 15th Ohio Valley Conference title as a member of its rifle program. “We’ve had the Baja cars in the past, but when we started discussing actually doing an electric vehicle, that was something we all could get behind.”
Fayaz said that, at first, the idea that his team would be opting for an electric vehicle as its mission, gave him the idea that it might not generate a lot of power.
“But it’s pretty strong. It was great seeing it actually go off,” said Fayaz, who came to Murray State from Kashmir in India.
It was Kester who had the duty of driving the machine Monday.
“It was pretty fun. It worked out pretty well,” said Kester, who is from Greenville, Illinois, which is near St. Louis, Missouri. “We have some things to obviously improve on but, really, I couldn’t be happier with the way it turned out.”
The significance of this moment also did not seem to be lost on him.
“This is obviously big for the department. It’s going to be used for a lot of promotional stuff I’m sure and people are going to see this and say, ‘Hey! I want to go to Murray!’
Meanwhile, Jackson was pondering the future.
“What are they going to do next year?” he asked. “Something that flies maybe?
“But this is cool. I’m ready to see it go again.”
