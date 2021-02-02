MAYFIELD – When most people aspire to great heights in their career, they don’t mean it literally. For Murray native Nick Manning, though, his daily routine requires him to climb towers that can sometimes stand 2,000 feet tall.
Manning said he has been employed by the Mayfield-based Drake Lighting for about nine months and really enjoys the work. According to the company’s website, Drake Lighting is a customer-focused distributor of ETL (Electrical Testing Labs)-certified Federal Aviation Administration-approved obstruction lighting solutions. The company says it is the American distributor for Technostrobe, Inc. lighting products, which are used to mark structures like cellular communication towers, broadcast towers, industrial chimney stacks and wind turbines that are federally required to be lit according to FAA standards.
Manning said he wasn’t looking for a job that required him to climb tall towers until a friend of his who used to work for Drake showed him how his job worked.
“He talked me into coming and just trying it out once,” Manning said. “After being on the tower once, I just kind of fell in love with it. It’s just awesome.”
When he first got a job at Drake, Manning said he started out doing fairly routine services like fixing customers’ lights. Then one day, he was asked to come to what is referred to in his industry as a “high-intensity” job, and he got to climb a tower for the first time on the job.
“Ever since then, I’ve just been kind of going back and forth and doing a little bit of everything,” he said.
Manning said any tower standing taller than 1,000 feet is considered high-intensity. Since it is such specialized work, he said his crew of six people is hired for jobs all over the country, so he travels fairly regularly.
“We go pretty much everywhere,” Manning said. “At the end of last year, we were in North Dakota installing 200 lights on a wind turbine farm, and now we’re in Louisiana doing a 1500-foot tower and then we’re going to Florida in the next couple of months for another 1500-foot tower. It takes special kinds of skills, I guess you could say.”
While his is obviously not a job for everyone, Manning said he thoroughly loves climbing towers.
“It’s kind of a sense of freedom,” he said. “Once you get up there, it’s just you. It makes you feel insignificant in a way, because everything is small when you look around. It makes you kind of think and wonder.”
Manning said 2,000 feet is the tallest he has ever climbed. He said that is the highest most broadcast or cell towers typically get, although there are a few out there that slightly exceed that range. The purpose of the job, of course, is to increase visibility for safety of anyone or anything that might be flying by.
“It’s obstruction lighting, so (it’s for) pretty much anything that’s going to be in the air around it, like drones or airplanes or helicopters or anything like that,” he said.
One of the strangest sensations of being that high in the sky is that you are level with or above or the clouds, Manning said.
“Whenever you sit up there for a minute, you can see everything going by, and then everything will just go white for a second,” he said. “When a cloud passes through you, you can’t see anything around you. You can’t see the ground and you can’t see up. You can see about 10 to 15 feet in front of you, but it’s just solid white. It’s like a super thick fog.”
Manning’s mother is Gidget Manning, the human resources manager and solid waste coordinator for Calloway County. She said Nick often sends her selfies and other photos taken of him at work while he’s out of town for 2-4 weeks at time, and even though he is always wearing a safety harness and other gear, she said it took a while before she got used to looking at those photos.
“He loves it,” she said. “I have finally managed to look at the pictures without feeling nauseous. You can handle heights or you can’t. I can climb a six-foot ladder and I’m good and I can get on top our house if I need to, but (I can’t imagine) climbing 1600 or 1700 feet on a tower. Most people around here, when I show them the pictures, they get cross-eyed because it’s so high up.”
