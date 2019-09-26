MURRAY — A former Murray State baseball standout is offering numerous pieces of memorabilia from connections he has formed throughout the major leagues in hopes of raising big money in the fight against a debilitating disease.
Mark Riggins, who played for Murray State in the 1970s, said these items will be available for bidding during a silent auction that will be part of tonight’s Tap Out ALS event at Tap 216 in Murray. The event is scheduled from 6-8 p.m.
This is also a very personal thing for Riggins as his wife, Tammie, was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) more than a year ago.
“And it is really an awful disease,” Riggins said of ALS, which also has come to be known by another name, one anyone with a baseball background understands well: Lou Gehrig’s disease. It was ALS that ended, first, the career of one of the New York Yankees’ greatest players in 1939, then his life about three years later.
“We’re hoping that they can find that cure, and I think they’re getting close. They just haven’t been able to nail it down yet, so that’s why we’re doing this.”
Sports enthusiasts should find plenty to examine tonight, and it is all thanks to Riggins’ 30-plus years of being related to the game he has loved his whole life. Baseball brought him to Murray, where he graduated in 1975 after playing for a college coaching legend, Johnny Reagan. From there, he went on to play professionally for the St. Louis Cardinals.
For the last several years, he has coordinated pitching staffs for teams such as the Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays, serving as the pitching coach for the Cardinals, Cubs and Reds.
“Let’s just say that I’ve got a lot of good friends around the league who have decided to help me with this. A lot of people have been very generous and these are people that I’ve gotten to know because of this game,” Riggins said Wednesday of how the items have been donated.
Items that will be up for bid tonight include an autographed bat from New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who is leading the Majors in home runs in his rookie season. Four infield box seats for use at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati are also included, along with a St. Louis batting helmet autographed by Cardinals star Matt Carpenter.
The list continues with an autographed ball from Hall of Famer and Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg, another autographed ball from Hall of Famer and former Kansas City Royals star George Brett.
There is also an item from the Cleveland Indians, a cap autographed by Indians manager Terry Francona, who Riggins said is one of his good friends in the majors. One of the more unique offerings, Riggins said, are a pair of bobblehead dolls, one of Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the other of his father, Vlad Sr., also a Hall of Fame inductee.
A 1961 Topps baseball car of Cardinals legend Stan Musial will also be available, along with several items spanning the career of Murray State alum Kirk Rueter, who pitched for several teams.
Also, a non-baseball item is included, an autographed framed photograph of boxing legend and Louisville native Muhammad Ali. And no ALS event would be complete without at least one item of Gehrig, so a large framed artwork of the player known as “the Iron Horse” is also included.
All of the items can be viewed on Facebook.
