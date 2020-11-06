MURRAY — Once again, men of Calloway County have worn pink and made a statement with it.
Heading into this year, the Real Men Wear Pink campaign for breast cancer awareness had been waged twice, with more than $65,000 raised. This year brought the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic as nine local men, all with strong connections to at least one person who has been diagnosed with this disease, accepted the challenge to each raise money for the cause.
Thursday, it was revealed that those nine men — Nick Calhoon, Jeff Gentry, Justin Franklin, Robert Hughes, Matt McMahon, Jason Pittman, Chris Scott, Todd Terry and Randy Taylor — had not only met their goals, they had surpassed them. The results were record setting as they finished with $36,769 as Taylor finished as the leading individual fundraiser with $7,218, also a new record.
That amounts to a little more than $4,000 a man, easily outdoing the goal of $2,500. The funds will go to the American Cancer Society’s pursuit of breast cancer awareness, research, prevention and support.
“ACS is powered by volunteers and this campaign fully represents that notion,” said Janel Tate, ACS’ community development manager, who added that the Calloway program’s efforts are being noticed elsewhere. “I work with seven states and (top officials of the region that includes Calloway) called (Calloway) out and said it set the standard.
“The volunteers, the guys, the community, just rallied around this and made this campaign the amazing campaign that it is.”
Taylor, who is a Murray dentist, said he was humbled by the support he received this year in becoming the top fundraiser. However, he was quick to pass the credit.
“It’s all because of Lee Ann,” Taylor said of his wife, a two-time breast cancer survivor. “She was the one that had the ideas on what to do and how we needed to go forward (with his fundraising efforts), so she gets all of the credit, and she’s the one who knows all about this.
“Having watched somebody go through this like she did, I have a real understanding of what not only someone with breast cancer goes through, but that goes for someone having any type of cancer. You watch what they go through and you wish there was some way they didn’t have to.”
However, while he said he would have rather Lee Ann not had to face this disease, twice, Randy said he believes he is a better person now because of having been by her side.
“It all goes back to Romans 8:28 (of the Bible, which talks about God calling people to something according to His purpose). There is a reason (Lee Ann faced cancer) and I do believe that going through this not only made me a better person, but it’s given me a greater understanding of what many of my patients face.
“We have a significant amount of patients who either have had cancer or have it now and it gives me a chance to get to know them better and makes me want to talk to them and see how they’re doing.”
At no time when he was talking about this journey in the last month did Taylor mention the pandemic and the difficulty it presented for his campaign. Calloway co-chair Kelly Chapman found that fitting.
“Cancer is not going to stop. It’s just not. So the mentality that the guys had was that they weren’t going to stop either,” she said. “Murray is amazing. I kind of have been watching the money figures for other places around us and they may have made more money, but that’s because they’re bigger towns than we are. We’re better. A $4,000-per-guy average? That’s amazing, considering that we’re asking them to raise $2,500 each.”
“Everyone was just determined to go through (the COVID-19 barrier) one way or another,” said Calloway co-chair Ashley Ryan, whose own husband, Mitch, was one of the Real Men last year. A strong athlete, Mitch became synonymous for wearing a pink ballet tutu while competing in events last year at the same time the campaign was happening.
“We’re going to find a way to help and our community is doing a phenomenal job. No, we couldn’t get together and celebrate the way we wanted today (with an awards dinner, which has been the case the past two years), but the ultimate celebration is for women who are struggling and their families who are struggling getting to get the help they need. These guys made that happen, and I want to thank them because they did this even though they have been quite busy, especially this year, but they didn’t blink.
“That’s how Murray is.”
Here is how this year’s Real Men Wear Pink performed:
• Randy Taylor, $7,218
• Robert Hughes, $5,812
• Todd Terry, $5,211.
• Chris Scott, $4,837
• Jason Pittman, $3,726
• Matt McMahon, $3,504
• Jeff Gentry, $2,650
• Justin Franklin, $2,036
• Nick Calhoon, $1,346
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.