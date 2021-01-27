OBION COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in locating the person accused of committing a double homicide in Obion County.
According to the TBI Facebook page, TBI special agents said David Vowell, 70, of Martin, Tennessee is considered armed and dangerous. St Tuesday afternoon, TBI said that warrants have been filed for his arrest on two charges of first-degree murder. The agency is asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be located to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
TBI said two individuals were killed Monday morning on Reelfoot Lake in Obion County. The deceased individuals have been identified as Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms, 25, both of Weakley County, Tennessee.
“If you were on or near the north end of Reelfoot Lake this morning and heard or saw anything that might help agents in this investigation, call 1-800-TBI-FIND,” TBI said.
According to WREG-TV Channel 3 in Memphis, Weakley County authorities said the men were out hunting and confirmed that Black was the son of Chief Deputy Mark Black with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department. District Attorney Tommy confirmed Tuesday that both men were shot at a duck blind on Reelfoot Lake. TBI said Vowell has no prior criminal record in Tennessee, the station reported.
