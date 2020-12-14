MURRAY — Local law enforcement officials were advising Murray and Calloway County residents over the weekend to be on the lookout for a pair of inmates who reportedly escaped Friday from a nearby Tennessee prison.
However, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Sunday evening that one of the inmates was captured in Florida.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an advisory Saturday that the inmates, identified as Robert Lee Brown, 34, and Christopher Lance Osteen, 36, were added to the TBI Most Wanted List. Of particular concern locally was the news that the pair apparently had been in neighboring Henry County, Tennessee and apparently committed a crime in that area.
However, Sunday evening, on its Facebook page, TBI said that Brown was located earlier that day in Pompano Beach, Florida and was in custody. It is also believed that Osteen is in the same area.
The two men were believed to have been involved in two kidnappings Friday in Henry County. This came after their alleged escape from the Northwest Correctional Center Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, near Tiptonville, earlier that day. Since their escape was discovered sometime Friday afternoon, TBI, as well as Kentucky State Police, had been warning that the men should be considered armed and dangerous and that all residents along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line should be on the lookout for the men.
“These people are in jail or prison for a reason, so (their escape) is definitely on our radar,” said Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash on Sunday. Both he and Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said there had been no sightings or any signs that Brown and Osteen had been in Calloway County.
“And we don’t know if there will be anymore reports on them (from the immediate area), but, until we have information that they are believed to be out of the area or that they have been captured, we are going to keep on the alert and telling people here to be watching.”
That was before Sunday evening’s news from the TBI. Cash said he had not heard about the developments in Florida, when reached Sunday evening.
“That’s cool. It’s a positive thing for sure,” Cash said. “I’m glad to hear that at least one of them is in custody. Now, we’ll certainly watch to see what happens as they look for the other one.”
Cash said the only actual involvement CCSO had in this case came Friday afternoon when TBI advised that there was a possibility the pair could be in southeastern Graves County near the Calloway County line. This prompted several units to head to areas such as Lynn Grove and Harris Grove in Calloway County and to drift into Graves County around Tri City and Bell City to assist with the search. Nothing came from that, he said, adding that Calloway Sheriff Nicky Knight was in constant contact with Henry Sheriff Josh Frey since Friday, receiving updates on developments from that area.
Wiggins said the escape was also a discussion topic among officers in Murray.
“This is something we know well, actually,” Wiggins said of how MPD has paid attention to Tennessee escapes in the past.
Two were in the past three years. Last year, a Henry County man, Curtis Ray Watson, is believed to have escaped from the Tennessee State Prison near Ripley, then killed a prison official in her home. He was captured a few days later.
The other was in 2018, when Kirby Wallace is believed to have gone on a rampage that terrorized Stewart and Montgomery counties for a few weeks. He allegedly killed two people and held others captive at times before leaving them bound in their homes. Former Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew, who resigned from that position earlier this year, and one of his K-9 officers, Stacy Bostwick, assisted in that search out of concern that Wallace could have come into their county. They were the officers that found Wallace and brought him into custody near Dover.
On both occasions, Murray and Calloway officials were closely monitoring those situations.
“Every one of these is different,” Wiggins said Sunday, adding that while the situations are different, from escape to escape, the same rules apply for his department. “The biggest thing we want to do in these situations is step up our routine patrols, particularly our residential patrols, because we know our (residents) have probably heard about this and we want to be seen and give them a sense of comfort, that we are out there watching.”
Both men are now facing charges in Henry County of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft of property over $10,000. It is believed that they stole a pair of red pickup trucks during those crimes Friday. Both kidnappings did result in the victims being released and it is not believed that they were harmed, TBI said.
