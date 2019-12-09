GRAVES COUNTY — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said two teenagers were sent to a hospital after being involved in a wreck Saturday in which their vehicle was launched into a creek bank before it tumbled into the water below.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that Deputy Jamie Clark received a call at about 10:09 a.m. Saturday for a vehicle collision with injuries on KY 1890 (Sharon Church Road) between Hayes School Road and KY 121 South between Mayfield and Sedalia. At that time, Graves County Dispatch advised that one passenger was possibly trapped and the vehicle was in about four feet of water.
Upon arrival, the driver was out of the vehicle and the front-seat passenger was still seated in the vehicle with her upper body elevated out of the water. First responders were able to remove both victims from the creek and guided them up the bank safely.
The sheriff’s office said that, through investigation of the scene and from talking to the occupants, it was determined that a 2015 Land Rover, driven by Alexandria Hawkins, 16, of Mayfield, left the right side of the roadway on the shoulder. The vehicle then continued over a concrete head wall before traveling 400 feet on the shoulder to the east side of the creek bank.
The vehicle then went airborne across the creek and struck the west-side creek bank head on before falling into the creek.
Both Hawkins and her passenger, Taylor Balkey, 16, of Paducah, were taken by the Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of what the sheriff’s office described as non-life-threatening injuries.
