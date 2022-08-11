PURYEAR – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visited State Line Road where Hazel meets Puryear, Tennessee on Wednesday to discuss the importance of continuing the widening of U.S. 641 in Henry County, Tennessee.
Officials from Calloway County, the City of Murray, Murray State University, Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) joined officials from Paris, Henry County and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to meet with the governor and speak about the project. In December 2018, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced that Calloway County had been awarded a $23 million federal grant through Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD), for which Murray and Calloway each contributed $500,000 for a combined $1 million local contribution. Meanwhile, TDOT began the project of widening the highway on the Tennessee side about a year before Kentucky’s BUILD grant was announced, but there is still work left to do.
Lee said he traveled to Henry County to tell local officials that he understands the importance of widening U.S. 641, which doubles as TN 54 past the Kentucky state line, as his administration begins a new transportation strategy for the state. The commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is relatively new, as Lee announced his appointment of Deputy Gov. Butch Eley to the job less than three months ago.
“This is an honor for me to be here,” Lee said to the small crowd gathered next to a cornfield across from an area where dirt work for the project is moving along. “I’m proud to be in this community; it’s made up of people I’m grateful for and connect with. … The reason that I’m here today and have met (with local officials is to continue) to have a fuller understanding of this project as we start on a new strategy for transportation in this state with a new commissioner and a new vision about what we do. The reason I’m here is because of Sen. (John) Stevens and Rep. (Jay) Reedy and Rep. (Tandy) Darby. They are representing you well, and they are advocating for this community in ways that maybe (it hasn’t) been advocated for in the past.”
Lee said Tennessee has the fastest-growing economy in the country, as well as the lowest taxes and lowest debt per capita of any state. He said the state’s “predictable, stable environment” is one reason why companies like Ford Motor Company are choosing to locate new facilities there. With “explosive growth” in large cities like Memphis and Nashville, he said transportation from the cities through rural communities and projects like the U.S. 641 four-laning are critical to keeping that momentum going.
“It’s a good problem to have so many highways that need to be built,” he said. “The only problem that we have is the challenge of figuring out which ones are going to happen, but understanding them more fully, that’s the reason I came up here. I want to see the road, drive on it, look at what’s happening, see what’s happening across the line, recognize the differences that have occurred over the last years that created funding disparities.”
Tony Brannon, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State, is a Puryear resident and spoke of how he had been waiting decades to see the project come to fruition.
“One thing we can’t control is where we’re born,” Brannon said. “I was fortunate to be born here and I’m very fortunate to have a job and attend school (close by). There’s a “Murray State: 9 Miles” sign in my yard and (I’ve been fortunate) be able to return there and work for 34 years and commute on Highway 641 for 30 (years) without an accident. This project has been in the planning stages for many years, going back to when I was a kid. My dad said, ‘Oh, I won’t ever see it,’ and he didn’t. I’ve told my kids I may not see it. Then a few things happened, and a plan was developed and some pieces fell in place … I’ve read all 105 pages of (the plan) between (KYTC) and TDOT to connect this road.”
Brannon thanked KYTC officials and engineers for the work they have accomplished on the Calloway County side in the last 3 1/2 years, and said a widened highway will be a major boon to agriculture. He pointed to Jimmy Tosh of Tosh Farms, who told Brannon that his company has 45 or 50 trucks cross the state line every day heading to Louisville and hog farms all over western Kentucky. Brannon noted the many Tennesseans that travel up to Murray to attend MSU football games and the Murray residents that travel to Paris restaurants and the annual fish fry.
“But it not only affects that; maybe most importantly, it affects safety,” Brannon said. “Just before midnight on July 4, we were awakened with a boom – and it wasn’t a July 4 firework. It was a head-on collision between a van with a 15 and 17-year-old girl and a semi right in front of my house. We stood out there for three hours while they evacuated them and they airlifted them to Memphis and to Nashville, and some 10 surgeries later, they’ve both survived miraculously, by the grace of God. That was just a sickening awakening that morning, and it’s happened again and again in that neighborhood.”
Jordan Smith, executive director for governmental and institutional relations at Murray State, thanked Lee for coming and said MSU President Bob Jackson regretted not being able to attend. He said the project had long been important to Murray State and that it was also a dream of Jackson’s and his colleagues when he served in the Kentucky state senate.
“Henry County, Tennessee has the second largest number of Murray State employees, so many of them travel this road every day, twice a day,” Smith said. “So it’s something that is very important to us, for our employees to have a safer route going from Murray State to their homes in Paris and Henry County.”
Murray-Calloway County EDC President Mark Manning said there are many reasons a widened 641 will be mutually beneficial for Kentucky and Tennessee, not the least of which is Blue Oval City, a planned automotive assembly complex in Stanton, Tennessee near Memphis, where Ford and SK Innovation plan to start manufacturing electric vehicle batteries starting in 2025. Another Blue Oval plant is planned for Glendale, Kentucky, so Manning said this area is perfectly positioned between them.
“I think probably the fact that we’ve got this many people here from both Kentucky and Tennessee says more than I could ever say,” Manning said. “We are a region, and when it comes to economic development, county lines and state lines mean nothing. We need to do this more. We need to be better connected than we are now. When I moved Murray from Mississippi 21 years ago, we had a four-lane highway in one direction. Now we have four-lane access to interstates in three different directions, and it has made all the difference in the world, not only for us, but for the people we connect to.
“We want this entire region to prosper, and Governor, I want to say that the work that you all did to get Blue Oval can make all the difference in the world for us. We are in a unique position between Blue Oval in Tennessee and in Kentucky. We already are being inundated with supplier projects for electric vehicles. We need this. We need it for all of us. I want it to benefit Henry County in Tennessee at least as much as it does Kentucky because when one of us wins, we all win.”
The audience also heard remarks from Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway, Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and former Henry County Mayor Carlton Gerrell.
