PURYEAR – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visited State Line Road where Hazel meets Puryear, Tennessee on Wednesday to discuss the importance of continuing the widening of U.S. 641 in Henry County, Tennessee.

Officials from Calloway County, the City of Murray, Murray State University, Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) joined officials from Paris, Henry County and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to meet with the governor and speak about the project. In December 2018, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced that Calloway County had been awarded a $23 million federal grant through Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD), for which Murray and Calloway each contributed $500,000 for a combined $1 million local contribution. Meanwhile, TDOT began the project of widening the highway on the Tennessee side about a year before Kentucky’s BUILD grant was announced, but there is still work left to do.