MURRAY – A Tennessee man faces several charges after a Murray business complained to police about his behavior.
The Murray Police Department said officers responded on Tuesday to a business on Chestnut Street in reference to an out-of-control customer. Upon arrival, officers learned the customer had damaged property and allegedly assaulted an employee at the business. Through investigation, officers discovered the customer was Jonathan Doran, 36, of Cordova, Tennessee, and officers obtained an arrest warrant for him.
On Wednesday, MPD officers served the warrant on Doran, and he was lodged in the Calloway County Jail on the charges of criminal mischief in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, menacing and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
