MURRAY – A Tennessee man was charged with driving under the influence early New Year’s Day, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, CCSO deputies responded to the area of KY 80 and KY 299 for a report of a single vehicle collision. Upon their arrival, deputies located a vehicle off the roadway with significant damage.
Preliminary investigation indicated that John T. Watkins, 18, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, was eastbound on KY 80 when, for reasons deputies believe to be related to intoxication, the vehicle exited the roadway. Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported Watkins to Murray-Calloway County Hosipital’s emergency room for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision. Shortly thereafter, deputies arrested Watkins, charged him with driving under the influence, first offense, and lodged him in the Calloway County Jail.
In addition to EMS, CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
