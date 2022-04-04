MURRAY - A Tennessee man faces numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, CCSO Deputy J. Hamm attempted to stop a vehicle on KY 641 North for speeding. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit occurred. The pursuit continued until the vehicle stopped in Marshall County.
Damarius Dinwiddie, 19, of Union City, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and various traffic-related offenses. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The CCSO was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
