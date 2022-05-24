HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. – A 60-year-old Tennessee man died Sunday while fishing on Kentucky Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
According to a news release, TWRA wildlife officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on Kentucky Lake at approximately 11:15 a.m. A bass boat owned by Daniel E. Keeling from Humboldt, Tennessee was found without any occupants near the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake, TWRA said.
TWRA wildlife officers searched for the missing boater in the vicinity of the unoccupied boat, and the body was recovered a few hours later. Keeling was not wearing a life jacket, TWRA said.
Local agencies assisting were the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and the Henry County Rescue Squad. This is the 10th boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters this year, TWRA said.
