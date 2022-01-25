HAZEL – A Paris, Tennessee man received serious injuries Monday after a early morning collision on East State Line Road, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 6 a.m. Monday, the Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle injury collision in the 3400 block of East State Line Road. CCSO deputies responded and located a single vehicle off the roadway with significant damage.
The preliminary investigation indicated that Auston R. White, 31, of Paris, Tennessee, was westbound on East State Line Road in a green Ford Explorer when, for reasons believed to be related to drowsiness, he steered the vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree.
Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services transported White to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of serious injuries received during the collision. A short time later, he was transported to an out-of-state trauma center for further treatment, CCSO said.
CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
