MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three Tennessee men in two separate cases overnight Saturday.
A CCSO news release said CCSO Deputy Todd Clere stopped a vehicle at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on KY 80 for a traffic violation. During the stop, various drugs and weapons were located, CCSO said.
The driver, George A. Wade, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, violation of a protection order and various traffic-related offenses. At the time of his arrest, Wade was out on bond for numerous felonies in Tennessee, including five counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
A passenger, Delevonte L. Nevils, 26, of Nashville was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. Nevils’ prior felony conviction was for attempted second-degree murder in Nashville. He was also lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Then at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, CCSO Deputy John Hayden stopped another vehicle on KY 80 for a traffic violation. During the stop, it was determined a passenger in the vehicle had a warrant of arrest related to an aggravated assault in Tennessee.
Brandon L. Barham, 31, of Shelbyville, Tennessee was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail
Through these two investigations, it was determined all three men were in Calloway County related to an event being held at the Calloway County Fairgrounds, CCSO said. CCSO added, however, that Barham has no known connection to Wade and Nevils.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.