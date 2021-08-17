MURRAY - On Saturday, Aug. 14, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy J. Hayden stopped a vehicle on HWY 121 South in the New Concord community for a traffic violation. During the stop, Deputy Hayden located numerous pills suspected to contain controlled substances.
Heather K. Ashby, 30, of Waverly, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with two counts for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, as well as two counts of prescription controlled substance not in a proper container. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
