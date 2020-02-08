MURRAY — A woman facing charges in at least five counties and spanning two states received a 10-year prison sentence Thursday for alleged crimes in Calloway County.
Lacey Day, 21, of Buchanan, Tennessee is the person Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said proved quite elusive for him and his deputies on at least two high-speed vehicle pursuits in 2019 that ended with her allegedly escaping their grasp. However, his office was able to finally apprehend May that summer and, along with the fleeing/evading charges, she also was facing drug-related charges, which included trafficking in methamphetamine.
That was just in Calloway County. Day was also wanted for drug crimes in Ohio, Todd and Henderson counties, as well as additional charges in Henry County, Tennessee.
Thursday, though, it was Calloway getting its chance with Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson opting to accept the 10-year plea deal to which Day agreed back in January. A long list of charges was trimmed to just three — trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (heroin) and fleeing/evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle). Those will all run concurrently.
Jameson said that, in confirming the 10-year sentence for Day, he did struggle with some issues and he agreed with Day’s attorney, Michael Pitman, when it came to her family background being a factor in her criminal history.
“My mind is not far off from your thinking at all,” Jameson told Pitman, who was suggesting an alternative sentence for his client. “But she’s not 15, so we need to strike that balance. I just don’t think setting an alternative sentence today is the right thing. If she wasn’t as young as she is, there’d be no issue with this. I’d just stick with the 10-year sentence without too much consideration.
Assistant Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen also told Jameson that Day was probated in Henry County in March 2019. It was three months later that the Calloway charges developed, he said.
“I think she was given that opportunity (for probation) and Tennessee gave her a break. It took a chance on probating her and it’s been returned with two felony cases here in Calloway County and also a possession case in Ohio County as well,” Burkeen said.
Jameson did say that Day will be eligible for shock probation in 30 days, at which time, if granted, Pitman said he would recommend a stay in a long-term substance abuse rehabilitation facility. Jameson said he would offer assistance if that did transpire, but he also cautioned that Tennessee may factor into this situation because there is a chance it could rule that Day violated her probation conditions, plus there are the other counties in Kentucky that have cases pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.