MURRAY — East Calloway County Elementary School music teacher Todd Terry was recently named First District KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association) Elementary Music Teacher of the Year.
Terry will now serve as the First District’s nominee for the state Elementary Music Teacher of the Year award. Each of KMEA’s 12 districts elect a nominee to the state awards committee, and the KMEA Elementary Music Teacher of the Year is announced at the KMEA Conference in Louisville at the beginning of February.
Terry said music education is an important cornerstone for the development of young minds, and added that he was honored to be recognized as contributing to music education.
“Music education is so important because not only is music an elemental part of being human, it supplements all parts of the curriculum that we have in elementary school; from social studies and learning about cultures, to mathematics and physical education,” Terry said. “It touches on all subjects and the research is so clear that students that get purposeful music education have a more well-rounded academic experience and perform better in their core subjects.”
Terry said he worked alongside many passionate educators in the field of music education, and to be selected as the First District teacher of the year was a real honor.
“I feel completely honored,” he said. “My colleagues in this district are dedicated to music education and are engaging with their students. And I feel honored to be among them.”
The Kentucky Music Educators Association is a 501(c)(3) organization consisting of over 2,000 professional music educators at all levels from kindergarten to the university level who are dedicated to the cause of music education in Kentucky. Included are in-service, pre-service and retired music educators. Associated with NAfME: The National Association For Music Education, KMEA serves as a voice for Kentucky’s music educators.
KMEA maintains an active involvement with the Kentucky Coalition for Arts Education, an affiliation with such groups as the Kentucky Art Education Association; the Kentucky Theater Association; and the Kentucky Association for Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance; and the Kentucky Center – all dedicated to the improvement of arts education in the Commonwealth.
