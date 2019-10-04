WEST PADUCAH – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says it has charged a 16-year-old boy in the case of a THC vaping overdose.
The MCSO said that on Sept. 30, the office began an investigation into the overdose of a female teenager. The investigation led to the arrest of another juvenile on Wednesday.
The juvenile female had been left at the McCracken County High School by another juvenile. She was helped out of a car and left. School officials and witnesses immediately noticed her and began calling for medical personnel. She was ultimately transported to a local hospital and recovered from the overdose, police said.
The ensuing investigation revealed that she and a friend had gone to a residence in the 6000 block of Metropolis Lake Road in West Paducah, MSCO said. Once at the residence, she and her friend were provided with a vaping device for THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces an intoxicating effect. She stated that she immediately began feeling sick and was taken to the high school and left. She was actively showing signs of overdosing at that time.
During the next two days, detectives interviewed witnesses and were assisted by school personnel in the investigation. The witnesses and interviews led to a search warrant at the residence on Metropolis Lake Road. Detectives executed the search warrant at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
During a search of the residence, detectives located THC vaping devices, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence.
A 16-year-old male juvenile was taken into custody at the residence. He was later lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center, per the order of a judge. He has been charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THC vaping has become an increasing problem nationwide as well as locally, MCSO said in a news release. Nationally, several deaths have been preliminarily linked to THC vaping. Locally, several overdoses have been reported.
“The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to fighting this trend to protect the main users of these devices, our children,” the release said. “We are committed to doing the best of our ability to keep these devices and substances away from children. We will work hand in hand with school officials to combat it as we see it as a serious upward trending threat to our youth.”
More charges against other suspects are expected as the investigation continues, MCSO said.
