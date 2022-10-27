MURRAY - All of us had good friends in high school or college we haven’t seen in years. But a half-dozen Murray State grads have been getting together with their spouses, kids and now grandkids annually since 1979.
Phyllis Tucker Whitlock grew up in Arlington but lives in Fulgham, with her spouse, Danny Whitlock, also an MSU alum. Marcia Brower Kight, who lived near Milburn, and her husband, Bill, are Oldham countians who call Goshen home. Teresa Williams Knoop, formerly of Milburn, resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Brian, another MSU grad. Melinda Hocker Craig has retired to her Arlington homeplace with her spouse, Berry, MSU 1971. Joyce Gray Bynum of Bloomington, Indiana, is a Lyon Country native and Lisa Hoagland Strader came to MSU from Frankfort and lives in Cadiz. A seventh friend, Vicki Morris Edlin of Louisville, died in 2006.
