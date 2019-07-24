We are all recipients of requests from the nonprofit sector on a routine basis. As these requests are received, we quickly realize that no one has the resources to support every need and thus priorities have to be established.
In making our decision on what to support and at what level, there are some basic needs of the donor that every nonprofit should consider. Let’s review the following donor needs:
Every donor wants to feel like that he or she is making a difference. If my gift makes no difference then why give? No one feels compelled to throw their money down a black hole and the same is true with donors.
Donors want to feel appreciated; they expect a timely thank you via mail, by phone or by a personal interaction. The greater the number of channels through which gratitude is shown the more the donor is inclined to believe that the gift is truly appreciated.
In most cases, a donation is made with a specific purpose in mind. When the donor’s request is ignored or not followed, it certainly does not motivate the individual to become a repeat donor! Even more harmful is the fact that many donors will share their negative experience with other potential donors.
Donors want to feel included in the organization to which they give! They want to be “in the know”; there is a significant difference between being an observer and being an investor. Investors want to know what is happening with their investment!
Last but not least is the expectation to have some access to the leadership of the organization. We live in a time where it is hard to find a true person to take our call much less to response to our questions. But in the arena of voluntary giving it is a requirement; if you cannot connect with the nonprofit then continued support will most likely end.
The profession of fund-raising comes with responsibility; donors have shared with us a hard earned and precious resource, their money. The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital subscribes to and endorses this Bill of Rights. Our performance is not always perfect and oversights are made but we want you the donor to know, what you should come to expect from us as we work to improve healthcare through philanthropy. We thank you for your generosity during the past ten years as we move into our Enduring Hope Campaign for a new Regional Cancer Center.
