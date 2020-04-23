MURRAY — By now, many in Murray know about next week’s Journey for Freedom fitness challenge that longtime martial arts instructor Tung Dinh will undertake to honor 45 years of his family living in freedom in the United States after escaping their native Vietnam at the end of the Vietnam War.
Dinh will endure 45 consecutive hours of performing roll outs with an abdominal wheel, an exercise made famous by his martial arts hero, the legendary Bruce Lee. Dinh will also have a co-pilot along for the ride in the form of his brother-in-law, Sean Kelly, who will be attempting to complete 58,320 jumps with a jump rope, commemorating the number of names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington.
Back in 2015, the last time Dinh tried one of these challenges, he and son Christian combined on 58,282 sit ups, which was the number of names at that time on The Wall. Now, after sitting on the sidelines watching his father and uncle prepare for next week’s mission, Christian is also committing to a personal fitness quest of his own, and it happens Saturday.
Christian will run 45 miles … in a single day.
“Whenever (Tung) did (a 24-hour wheel marathon in late February), we started talking about it and I was trying to figure out what I could do to represent 45 years,” Christian said earlier this week. “Well, I’ve been running a lot lately (as part of his training for mixed martial arts fights, where he competes at the amateur level). So I thought, ‘You know? (Tung) ran from Benton and back once, what better way for me than to run 45 miles while he does the 45 hours?’
“I ran a marathon (this past Saturday) and that’s the farthest I’ve ever gone in a single day. I ran it by myself in Murray and I finished in 4 hours, 29 minutes. Since I got back into mixed martial arts, running has really been a key for me to make sure my cardio is well, but I started to really enjoy long-distance running. I used to never run, but now I go out and, every weekend, I’ll probably do a 10K to maybe a half marathon.”
Christian, now 24, said he will probably start Saturday’s jaunt at the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton in Trigg County. The plan is to cross the bridge, as well as the Eggners Ferry Bridge across Kentucky Lake into Marshall County, then progress into Calloway County. He said the plan is to run most of the miles outside of Murray, then leave the last few for the city.
“I think it’s going to be more of a mental push than anything,” he said, explaining that he believes the marathon from over the weekend will serve as a good teacher. “In that marathon, I didn’t stop as many times as I should have because I was trying to get it done as quickly as possible. I probably could have paced myself a little more. I noticed that, at around mile 20, my legs started to really get tight, so if I stretch a lot more and stay hydrated, it shouldn’t be a problem, if I get that mental push and remember what I’m doing this for.”
The Journey for Freedom for Tung and Kelly will start Wednesday and continue May 1. Along the way, the activity will hit the date April 30, marking the 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, the capital city of South Vietnam, which is where the Dinhs lived during the war. On that day, Giao Dinh, an officer in the South Vietnamese army, and his wife, Hoa, took their seven children and boarded one of the last planes to leave Saigon before Communist North Vietnamese forces assumed control.
Eventually, the Dinhs came to Murray. Hoa, now 90, was in the audience in February when a large crowd came to honor her son for his efforts to continue spreading the message of why freedom is important. Many in the audience marveled at how Tung could put himself through such an exercise.
Now, Hoa’s grandson is preparing to embark on something that will be anything but easy.
“I would say this is going to be harder (than the 12,000-plus sit ups in 2015). I can’t just finish it real quick. I’ve got to pace myself and stick to my game plan and keep on grinding the whole time,” Christian said. “Back then, I was still (a student at Murray State University) and I could take frequent breaks. I could actually come and go. With this, it’s going to be start and then finish. I’m not going to be stopping and going off to do something else.”
