MURRAY - It is that time, once again, when the Family Resource Youth Services Centers of each of the school districts begin to prepare for the Laker and Tiger Christmas. Plans are underway for the 2021 campaign and families need to register by Monday, Nov. 15. The link to register is https://bit.ly/2021TigerLakerChristmas.
On this link, donations can also be made to either of the centers. Michelle Hansen is the director for Calloway and said she and Morgan Carman, director for Murray schools, are working together to make sure all the children in our community receive Christmas.
“There is also information on the website if someone wants to mail a check to either one of the centers,” said Hansen. “My mailing address is 1169 Pottertown Road, Murray, KY 42071. Checks should be made payable to Angel Fund.”
Carman said checks may be mailed to her at 801 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, with checks made payable to Tiger Christmas.
“All donations are tax deductible and we can also take donations in memory or honor of someone,” said Hansen. “Just send an address so that we can mail them an acknowledgement of the donation.”
Both Hansen and Morgan said they would also be happy to pick up a donation and they can be reached at 270-759-9592 (Carman) or 270-762-7333 (Hansen).
Monty McCuiston and Towing for Tots is also working with the resource centers and the first week of December, parents may come to the former Sears building, with an appointment time, and the toys will be displayed.
“He usually separates the toys by age groups and depending upon the ages of the children, they can pick a toy from each of the groups,” said Carmen.
Hansen said that in the past, Calloway had taken donations for sponsored families.
“We would give the sponsor a list and they would shop for the family,” she said. “But because of COVID, we couldn’t do that last year so we changed it a bit, and we are adjusting it some for this year.”
Hansen stressed that families MUST register by Nov. 15.
“We can take late registrations, but those families may not receive as many benefits as those who registered on time,” she said. “Of course, if an emergency situation occurs, we will help as much as we can.”
Last year, between the two systems, more than 1,000 kids were served.
“We spend about $100 on each child, so you can see how it takes quite a lot of money to support this program,” said Carman, “It basically depends on how much we receive in donations as to how much a family can spend.”
Hansen and Carman both stressed that during the week of Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, they will not be able to accept any applications.
“We will be with the families for toy selections on Dec. 7 and 8, and then we spend five days at Walmart where the families can come and shop for their children, again, all by appointment.” said Hansen.
The families have two shopping opportunities if they apply on time, said Hansen.
Obviously, both systems are wanting and needing financial support to provide a nice Christmas for those children whose families are in need of help.
Carman and Hansen said the community has always supported this Christmas program and they are so thankful for all those who help.
Because the distribution of Christmas to the families is done in early December, the resource centers need donations to start coming in now.
“If they come in after Dec. 10, we can hold it for next year, but it is too late for this year,” said Hansen.
The Murray Family Resource Service Center serves children that go to the Murray City School System or who have younger siblings at home.
The Calloway County Family Resource Service Center will take care of Calloway County students and younger siblings also, but if children don’t have an older sibling, that parent can still apply.
“We usually have about 150 we serve who are not in school yet,” said Hansen.
Hansen explained that the resource centers’ job is to take non-educational barriers out of the way.
“If we can help take some stress away from the family, it could mean the difference between providing Christmas for their children or paying the electric bill. We don’t want families to undergo that kind of stress. We will also be providing clothing and books this year, so we are going to be able to provide some literacy in their homes. This is all a way to assist families to be more stable.”
Hansen and Carmen both stressed that families must have an appointment in order to be a part of the Christmas shopping and they can register online or call the phone numbers above.
Remember, donations are tax deductible and can be made online at the link above, or mailed to the resource centers, or if need be, they will be happy to pick up a donation.
This is all for the children of our community and Hansen, Carman and McCuiston do not want to see a child not served.
