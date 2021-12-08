MURRAY - Cherry Corner Baptist Church has faced adversity the past few years and because of its membership and pastors, interim pastors and leaders of the church, they have survived and have completed an activity building to primarily be used for the youth of the community in eastern Calloway County.
Jimmy Cole, a member for 11 years, has served as a youth leader and now is a deacon of the church.
“In the summer of 2020, the church was going through a hard time and COVID made it worse,” said Coles.
The membership of the church was very low, according to Cole, but said they were very blessed with an interim pastor, Don Wilson, who was from Benton, but had some local ties to Calloway County.
“He helped us through a difficult time,” said Cole. “He stayed about a year while we looked for a pastor.”
In May of 2020, a powerful thunderstorm came through the Cherry Corner community and knocked down several trees and damaged the steeple from the top of the church building, according to Ledger & Times reporter John Wright.
At that time, Shawn Haynes was pastor of the church, and according to the story by Wright, there was also water damage to the inside of the church where the steeple punctured the roof. A resident of the area came with a construction lift and helped remove the steeple from the roof and in November 2020, a new steeple was in place.
According to Cole, Haynes had a vision for a new addition that would make the church a community hub where they could hold a ministry for children in the area.
“We had just started the process of this building and several members left,” said Cole. “We were not sure whether to halt what we were doing or push through. We had faith that we could push through and pay for the things needed to build this addition. We know that God was taking care of us.”
The church now has a new pastor, Ronnie Burkeen.
“It has been great to have him,” said Cole. “We have seen a significant increase in attendance and we are very thankful.”
There will be a dedication of the new activity center at Cherry Corner Baptist Church from 2-4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 11.
“The building has classroom space and a full size basketball court,” said Cole. “It also has kitchen facilities.”
Cole said they are so proud of the members that stuck through all of this.
“We have grown so much,” he said. “In the chapter of James in the Bible, it talks about trails and perseverance. ‘Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything,’’”James 1:4.
Cherry Corner Baptist Church may not be a large church, but it has a big heart, a lot of faith, and a determination to serve its community, especially the youth.
