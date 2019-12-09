MURRAY — The polar opposites of the Christmas season were on display Saturday in Murray.
Just after dusk, it was all about the lights, the colors and the sounds of this time of year as the annual Rotary Club of Murray Christmas Parade turned Main Street into an endless wonderland that consisted of floats of different themes, along with, of course, the traditional appearance of Santa Claus at the close of the event.
Then, a short drive from the parade’s end point at the court square, there was the annual live Nativity activity of the United Methodist Churches of Calloway County at the Cherry Expo Center, free from glitz and noise, and focusing totally on the “reason for the season,” the birth of Jesus Christ.
And one thing seemed certain. There was room in the community for both events, as big crowds attended both, with Main Street lined from the parade’s start point at 10th Street through the court square downtown, while the line was still getting longer at the Expo Center about an hour into Saturday’s second night of that presentation.
•••
On Main Street, there was a little bit of everything to enjoy, with floats including everything from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to the sugar plum ferries from the famous ballet “The Nutcracker.” There was an even the thrill of a gas-powered flame shooting well into the sky with one float for extra effect.
Murray’s Rebecca Britt was loving every minute of it.
“I grew up in Murray and I’ve been coming to this parade nearly every year,” said Britt, who came dressed for the occasion, donning a shirt featuring renowned Christmastime villain-turned-good-guy The Grinch, along with multi-colored Christmas tree lights illuminated on a hat. Her daughter, Bailey Nall, also came wearing lights, as well as her own shirt with cartoon character Scooby Doo.
“I think having it at night makes it more magical, just more fun. I didn’t think I was going to like it (when Rotary opted for the night in 2016), but we went to one in Paducah and it was at nighttime and we kind of got the groove of it there. It’s just gotten bigger and bigger here and I think the turnout is bigger since it went to night.”
A short distance down the hill on Main, Luke Pivoras and his son, Eli, 8, were also displaying their electric best, with necklaces made of multi-colored light bulbs.
“Well, it’s a Christmas parade. Everybody lights up!” Luke said. “This is just part of the holidays and having a family, you know? Coming here with (Eli) and I’ve got another son who is in the Calloway County Middle band, and that whole band is lit up. I’ve been coming to this a long time and it’s a pretty busy parade.
“Going to nighttime a few years ago I think made it more fun. You can see all of the lights. It’s all about the lights.”
•••
Meanwhile, at the Expo Center, the only lights were provided by ordinary, everyday white bulbs that would illuminate the narrators and the actors of the scenes that put together a chronological account of the events that led to the birth of Christ. It started with Mary being told by the angel Gabriel and ended with the three wise men presenting their gifts to Jesus as he rested in the arms of Mary with husband Joseph by her side.
For added effect, animals, such as a donkey ridden in one of the scenes by Mary, as well as the always-popular camels used in a scene with the wise men, were included, providing authenticity to the story.
“I think it’s good for the city of Murray and I think everybody loves it. In fact, I’ve never been to a Nativity scene anywhere besides this one,” said Shirley Garland of Murray, who was among the more than 200 people who had experienced the presentation on Saturday after it had opened. Many more were still coming and this was after Friday’s session that attracted more than 400 visitors.
“Yes, I love the camels, but I love all of the animal scenes and that’s what all of the children like too, and they’re able to understand the story better,” Garland added.
This event requires a large contingent of actors, as nearly every scene requires at least one full backup team to give everyone a break at times during the event. Leona Miller was included in that group and she had a special role. She was one of the women who played the part of Mary in the last scene, where she was holding newborn Baby Jesus.
“It’s a great privilege, the idea that we get to show people the story of how our savior was born,” said Miller, who was able to play that part with her husband, James, by her side as Joseph. “It’s pretty amazing to be part of that. It’s awesome, actually.
“I love it, and I love being part of this community that’s able to do this.”
The Millers were representing Murray Family Church in this year's presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.