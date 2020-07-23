MURRAY — Some of the most well-known pieces of art work have their acclaim because of their simplicity.
Van Gough’s “Starry Night” or DaVinci’s “Mona Lisa” come to mind. There is not too much thinking needed. The subject matter is displayed rather easily for the viewer.
Still, one of the attractions of the world of art is how even simple visions can have numerous meanings, and that is the case with a piece Murray High School student Amanda Peiffer created in May as her final project for a sophomore art class. Many meanings are possible to determine.
However, even she, at the age of just 15, can see what appears to be the obvious in her creation, an image of a single, large cell of COVID-19 menacingly suspended above the head of a female subject wearing a mask.
“It does look like a bomb, doesn’t it?” she said. “The biggest thing I wanted for someone looking at the piece to take away is the importance of wearing a mask, now more than ever, because by doing so, we’re protecting not only ourselves but those around us. That was the main message I was trying to convey.
“Since then, Ii’s come to mean a little bit more than that.”
In May, COVID-19 was still devastating places like New York City and Boston, where it made the heaviest impact in the United States healthwise during the early stages of the pandemic in the nation. At that time, Calloway County cases were still at a relatively low number and only one death had been attributed to the virus.
Fast forward to Wednesday. Many other parts of the nation are now in desperate situations when it comes to their healthcare facilities being able to treat patients as the number of cases in the U.S. have skyrocketed to almost 4 million, the most in the world.
And in Peiffer’s home area, Calloway County, the virus is becoming as imposing as the cell in her painting. Tuesday, the county saw its third death of the pandemic, marking the second in just three days, as the county’s cases continue to grow, going from less than 50 at the end of May to more than 130, with no signs of slowing.
Yet, at her age, Peiffer seemed able to understand the threat this would become in the artist’s statement she included with the work she submitted to teacher Emily Chipman.
“I said, ‘The coronavirus is the most defining thing that has happened in my lifetime. I asked my mom (Amanda) and she said the most defining moment in her lifetime was 9/11, but the coronavirus, to me, is the most defining thing for kids my age. I’ve never experienced anything like this before. It’s really a historical moment. even though it’s so terrible,’” she said at the time, when things like school having to go to something called nontraditional learning (AKA, online) and having spring sports canceled were the biggest things people her age were facing.
A few months later, teens and people in their 20s are becoming patients of the virus at a higher clip, helping cause tense debates among educators as to how to approach the upcoming school year.
“For me, this piece represents my feelings throughout the pandemic. I feel like the whole world revolves around the coronavirus right now, which is why I made the virus the focal point of the piece,” she continues in the statement. “I chose the dark color of the piece to emphasize how dark the world seems right now and how the mask and virus are the only color in the piece to show how they are connected and, although the virus looms over us right mow, the mask represents hope and it’s the only thing protecting us from the virus. By being safe and doing what little we can, we can get through this.”
She said the mask and virus are both a light shade of green, a color she said is associated with the colors of hospital doctors and nurses, the ones who remain on the front lines of the pandemic. However, she also said that it represents what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear incorporated into the mix during the early stages of the commonwealth’s battle with the virus, a color of compassion for families and friends of the people who have died. Everything else in the piece is either black or white, or shades of both.
“I needed something to kind of get my mind off of not being in school and how crazy everything seemed at the time. This was just a way of keeping myself busy,” Peiffer said, explaining that she finished the project in five days, using a combination of her painting skills and a pair of photographs, including one of herself, to provide the base for the piece.
She said she was not pleased with the work as it neared its completion, so she continued tweaking it until the day it was due. She finished her adjustments at 5 a.m. that day.
“I’m a bit of a perfectionist,” she said with a bit of a chuckle Wednesday. “I was technically finished with the piece (before that morning), but I kept adding things and changing things and making certain highlights lighter and others darker. I couldn’t leave it alone.
“I eventually had to put the paint brush down and say, ‘I’m done. I’m finished with it!’”
Peiffer said Chipman awarded her work handsomely.
“We were scored where the most you could get was 80 points. I got an 80. I got an A,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.