MURRAY – Murray State Agriculture Professors Dr. Jeffery Young and Dr. David Ferguson offered insight into why the no till method of planting is not only good for the organic material in the soil, but preserves the soil for future generations.
Dr. Jeffrey Young is an agriculture professor at Murray State and the grandson of Henry Young who was among the first farmers to use mechanized, no till farming techniques in Christian County.
“It was always on his mind (Henry Young). How do we care for the soil, how do we get the soil to give us the biggest yield without destroying it forever and ever?” said Young.
The main concern was that the rocky hillsides weren’t getting better, only worse, Young said. Young’s grandfather noticed that the minimally disturbed ground was less prone to erosion and produced better crops. This was a year before Henry Young produced the first commercial crop with no till in southern Illinois with George McGibbon.
Natural healthy soil can be built back, but it takes generations of hard work. The organic matter can be built back, but it takes a long time. The no till method is a preventative method for farmers, rather than a restorative practice.
According to Dr. David Ferguson, a retired agriculture professor at Murray State, there are two types of erosion that affect this country: wind erosion and water erosion. This area of western Kentucky primarily gets its moisture from precipitation, which can erode the soil over time.
“It’s an investment. If the soil is going to be better in 50 years, the farmer currently practicing no till might not fully realize the benefits in his or her lifetime.” said Young. “However, the future generations will. It’s kind of like leaving an inheritance. This is a long term investment, I may not get the payout in my lifetime. Its for a world that needs to eat.”
Soil health was a big motivation for Henry Young and his descendants who continue the farming operation. If the land is eventually overworked for generations, it will eventually wash away. The soil will be an unusable layer of clay, silt and rocks.
“Convention and a sense of pride could be a part of some farmers not changing their methods of tilling. There’s a lot of skepticism about climate change,” Young said, “If you leave behind unproductive land, that will hurt the bushels per acre and the income of whoever continues the farm. You’re hurting them, and the world’s food supply that depends on you for food.”
In the layers of the soil, there’s a layer called a fragipan. This layer restricts water flow and root penetration. The layers above this is the topsoil which is crucial for storing water.
“If you don’t have much topsoil, you can’t store water and the crops suffer. With this new technology we’re able to preserve the topsoil,” said Ferguson.
Young said that his grandfather implemented no till on .3 acres and from that day forward it has not seen a plow. The historical field is still there on Highway 107.
“If moisture is becoming increasingly scarce from a changing climate, that’s something we need to preserve as best we can.” Young said, “In the case of no till, it’s adding organic material. It’s rejuvenating the soil and making it better than it was. We’re leaving it better than we found it.”
