Ledger & Times: Before last year, had you run for any office of any kind?
Rose Ross Elder: No. I taught school for 31 years, raised three kids, coached some basketball and softball, but I had not thrown my name in the ring for anything like that. No. I was voted most athletic of my class in high school (at Calloway County) and that’s not something you run for.
MLT: You were an athlete?
RRE: I was the point guard of a basketball team from the time I started playing the game (starting at East Calloway Elementary, extending to Calloway and eventually Texas Tech). I played at Calloway the year we went to the state tournament (with All-American selection Mina Todd as a teammate in 1979), so, by virtue of my position, I was pretty much the leader on the court.
MLT: So, having been a leader on the basketball court and in a classroom, you decided to give public office a whirl last year. Why?
RRE: I wanted to be part of the process. I have some ideas of how we ought to make things work, especially when it comes to the budget and comes to finances. I want to be part of it. I want to be part of the answer. The political climate of today is so terrible and I think Murray is in a place to set the example to all of how to be truly nonpartisan from how we come together as a group and try to do what’s best with the funds we have available.
MLT: Are you using what you learned as an athlete and teacher as a city council member?
RRE: A great deal. I’m a firm believer in sports being a great teacher of life. You learn to act in a way that will better your team. You learn to take disappointment and work together with people. You learn that, sometimes, something as small as one play will make a big difference, so you learn to give it 100 percent, and I think anybody that played basketball with me will tell you that I understood that every minute of practice and every minute of a game was an opportunity and I made the most of every single minute. I never let up.
I taught math at Calloway and I do think the city had math problems. Some of it, at least, boiled down to math problems. I know it’s not as simple as that all of the time, but I do believe that was part of it. I’ve made a commitment, and I think anybody in public service makes the same commitment, to, first and foremost, be a good steward of the city’s money. You ask, “Is this a good way to be a good steward of the city’s money?”
MLT: That’s also an example you want to give to your former students, right?
RRE: Sure enough!
MLT: You’re now nearly a year into your first term. How do you feel with how it’s gone so far and what do you want to see happen in the future?
RRE: I’ll be honest … I’m pleasantly surprised with how well the machine works and that work happens in committee (of which she is part of four) and I have found those to be very cohesive units, the council, the mayor, all of the mayor’s staff, I truly have enjoyed it so far and feel like we are making progress.
We have some real challenges with Briggs going out so, first and foremost, I want us to stay on good financial footing. The whole infrastructure of the city (stormwater, condition of sidewalks, streets being paved), I think we’ve started to pay a little more attention to that and there’s more to do. And, of course, we have to attract more businesses, not just downtown, but with replacing Briggs and other places that we have available.
