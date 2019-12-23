MURRAY – Although Need Line did not have to serve as many people Saturday as the organization anticipated, the Christmas Food Basket Program still had its biggest year ever with 651 baskets distributed.
“Saturday was fantastic,” said Executive Director Tonia Casey. “The first hour, we had a continual, steady line, and then after that first hour, it really slowed down, but it was continuous all day. Altogether, between what we gave out Thursday and Saturday, it came out to 651. So we didn’t give out quite as many as I thought we would, but that’s a good thing.
“We did 51 more than we normally do; normally, we only make 600 baskets. This year, we made 800, so it was a blessing that we had enough. The extra baskets will not be tossed away; they will be converted into pantry baskets that we’ll hopefully be able to use through the winter months. So it’s a blessing either way you look at it. We’ll add other types of food like soup, rice, oatmeal and different things to help families through the cold months ahead. So that will help us through the month of January.”
The baskets contained enough food for a family of four for 10 days, Casey said. She said this should come in handy not only for Christmas, but for the entire time local children are out of school over the winter break. This is especially important because Need Line will be closed for the holidays until Jan. 2.
Casey said the biggest reason the Need Line board made the decision to pack 200 more baskets than usual was because they had noticed an uptick in the number of clients the organization had been serving over the past three months. She said she wasn’t sure why that was, although she noted that there seemed be more cold nights in the late fall this year compared to last year, which could have caused some locals to have higher heating bills than usual. A major part of Need Line’s work has to do with utility assistance.
“I discussed it with the board and we decided to pack 200 more,” Casey said. “It’s like having your family over for dinner. You’re not sure if they’re all going to come, but you sure want to have enough. A lot of (Need Line’s service lately) is that we’ve had some cold weather. But people are still coming in food-insecure and needing groceries.”
Casey said she anticipated a possible need from Briggs & Stratton employees who had recently been laid off, but that did not end up being the case.
“We had absolutely zero that came from Briggs, so they must not be in (dire) need yet,” Casey said. “So that’s a good thing also. Most of them are still working.”
Casey said Need Line did, however, serve some people for the first time Saturday. To meet the criteria for the program, clients must be below a certain income level and be residents of Murray or Calloway County.
Casey said although she wished so many people didn’t have to use Need Line’s services, she is thankful the organization is able to help so many people. With so many clients expressing their deep gratitude to her as they came through the door, Casey said Saturday’s Christmas basket pick-up was a great way to get in the Christmas spirit. She said she was also thrilled that there was no rain or snow, and that the temperature remained at a comfortable low-to-mid-50s throughout the day.
Casey added that there was no way Need Line could do the work it does without the large group of volunteers that helped pack and distribute the baskets and without members of the public being so generous with their donations.
“This community made sure that there was enough food for 800 people,” she said. “It was from this community that those donations came in. To me, that’s an amazing story right there. It shows how we care about our neighbors.”
