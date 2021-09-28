MURRAY – With fall approaching and drier weather already here, a big problem Calloway County faces is tobacco barn fires. Now is the time most farmers start burning their tobacco.
With two barn fires already reported this month – one on Saturday, Sept. 18, and the other on Sunday, Sept. 26 – Calloway County Fire-Rescue is preparing for more calls.
But, not all those calls are for actual barn fires.
“We get quite a few calls from people who don’t realize what a tobacco barn is,” said Calloway County Sheriff’s Office TAC Officer Nathan Baird. “So they just see a barn that is smoking and call it in as a fire. However, actual tobacco barn fires, we don’t get that many. We don’t really have the exact number of barn fires, but I say we average about four or five a year if I have to take a guess.”
Baird also said that most of the calls that end up not being actual fires are from people out-of-state or that are not local.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said that if you do not see flames or very dark smoke, then the barn is probably fine.
“When someone calls a tobacco barn in, (dispatch) will tell us if they are from out-of-state or not local and do not see flames,” Morgan said. “We send a truck to check it out because we have to for liability purposes, because it could be on fire or it may not be on fire, but normally when they tell us that we don’t go to them as fast.”
There are a lot of ways barn fires can start. Morgan said one way is when the tobacco starts to cure, it puts off a gas that will ignite and normally burns the roof off the barn. Another example he gave is that a stick of hanging tobacco could have fallen into the fire, causing it to flame.
“Anything is possible,” Morgan said. “You are kind of playing your odds with luck.”
When asked why the two recent fires happened so close, Morgan said it has to do with the timing of the tobacco itself.
“The majority of people started cutting tobacco at the same time, so the ones that have tobacco in the barn will all be close to the same timeline,” Morgan said.
Right now, CCFR is mainly operated with volunteers who are new to the game.
“I’ve had a lot of new guys on the fires that we have had, they didn’t realize (the barns) burn so fast,” Morgan said. “(The barns) are all open, (the tobacco) is all up off the ground where air can get to it. So once one starts, it’s hard to stop.”
Some farmers believe it is the cold front that we experienced last week that caused the fires and the change in temperature, Morgan explained. He said that he does not agree or disagree.
Justin Holland, observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, disagrees and said it is not the change in temperatures, but the change in wind direction.
“With the cold front that came through a few days ago, there was a change in wind direction,” Holland said. “Typically, when the cold front is still a day or two out, we will have winds out of the south, and once the cold front comes through, the winds will change to the northwest and so that is often the case. When a cold front does come through, I don’t know if that was a factor or if it will be a factor in any of the tobacco barns catching on fire in the future.”
He also said the chance of rain is very low this week and next week, so the dry spell will continue.
Holland also warned that barn fires are not the only thing to look out for, but also field fires. All it takes is a spark from field equipment to ignite a fire. Holland warns farmers that they need to start preparing for breezy weather that will continue for the next couple of days.
Morgan said one way farmers fight the wind is by putting plastic around the doors. This also keeps from stirring up dust on the farms.
