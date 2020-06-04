MURRAY – After nearly 12 weeks of being closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, Murray’s Cheri Theatres will reopen Friday with some classic movie offerings.
The Hopkins family owns the theaters in Murray and Martin, Tennessee and has been in business for more than five decades. General Manager Chris Hopkins, 47, said the recent closure was the first time the theaters ever had to close for an extended period. The only times the theater opened over the last couple of months was to allow customers to buy concessions for several weekends.
“March 15 was our last day of operation,” Chris said. “Before that, we had only been closed down for seven days in 53 years, mainly because of the weather. Three days of that was the ice storm back in 2009, but the only other day out of that seven that was not due to weather was one day for my uncle’s funeral. He actually built the theater back in the ‘60s. That first Friday night when we were closed, I came up here and it was dark, and it just made me sick to my stomach. We’ve never had to go through anything like this, and it was so weird.
“That’s why when we opened up for concessions, it was really nice seeing customers come back in, even if it was just to buy popcorn. Getting to see some of those regulars come in (was nice). But it’s been really weird. I told somebody it was just like you were in ‘The Twilight Zone.’ I’ve been working here 30 years, so it was just crazy. I told one of my friends I’ve been more stressed out in these last three months being closed than I would have being open. For the first couple of weeks, I had to look at my cellphone to even know what day it was.”
With theaters having been closed across the country, movie studios have forgone theatrical distribution with some of their spring and summer releases and made them available to watch on demand at home. Far more movies have seen their release dates pushed back to later this year or even next year. Although things could still change, the first major release still scheduled is Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” the new film from director Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “Dunkirk”). Disney pushed its live-action “Mulan” remake from late March to July 24, and “Wonder Woman 1984,” from DC Films and Warner Bros., is currently scheduled for Aug. 14.
While Hollywood will be slow to reopen after the coronavirus and will likely have far fewer releases this year than originally planned, theaters in Kentucky were allowed to open Monday to 33% capacity. While many national theater chains like AMC and Cinemark have not yet announced dates for reopening, many independent, family-owned theaters like the Cheri are hoping they can get their customers used to going to the movies again while also instilling confidence that it is being done safely. While no new movies will be available until next month, the Cheri will be playing several classic films as well as a couple of more recent family movies.
The classics will include 1978’s “Superman: The Movie,” starring Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder and Gene Hackman; 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the first entry in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones franchise with Harrison Ford; 1985’s “The Goonies”; and 1987’s “Dirty Dancing,” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.
The more recent films playing this week were both released in 2017. They include “The Lego Batman Movie,” a kid-friendly animated comedy with Will Arnett voicing the Caped Crusader himself, and “Wonder,” the 2017 adaptation of the best-selling young adult novel of the same name by R.J. Palacio. It stars Jacob Tremblay, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 2015’s “Room,” as well as Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts as his parents. Show times can be viewed at www.moviesinmurray.com.
Hopkins said that with no new releases coming out for more than a month, movie studios have made it easier for theaters to get the rights to play some of their popular legacy titles.
“One of the ones we’ve got is “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and that was released in 1981 and it’s been several years since that’s been on the big screen,” Hopkins said. “So we’re hoping this will get people wanting to get back in. It will be kind of neat to show some of these older movies on the big screen.
“I’ve gotten emails from all my contacts at most of the film companies. Warner Bros., Lionsgate and Paramount have been the big ones so far. They’ve basically been sending out lists saying, ‘Anything we’ve got (on the list) you can have right now.’ During normal times, if I want to show an older movie, it’s not as easy to get ahold of some of this stuff as it is now. That’s mainly because they don’t want you playing a bunch of older stuff when they’ve got all the newer stuff coming out.”
All the offerings are rated PG except for “Dirty Dancing,” which is PG-13 and deals with some mature themes. In addition to the live action family-friendly fare, Hopkins said he wanted to make sure to include at least one animated movie, so that is why he was happy to book “The Lego Batman Movie.” Although Hopkins said he hasn’t gotten official word from Disney, he is expecting that some Disney classics will be made available for screening later this month.
Hopkins said he has recently been training employees over videoconference on the new procedures. They will all be wearing face masks and gloves, and as with most grocery stores, they will be serving customers behind Plexiglass, both at the box office and the concession counter. There will also be thorough cleanings in each theater between shows.
“Normally during the summer, a movie will sell at least four times a day, around 1 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 7 o’clock, 9 o’clock” Hopkins said. “We’re going to be starting out with only three showings a day with no 9 o’clock shows so we can space out the showings and stagger them just to ease the amount of people coming in at one time. That will also give us more time to clean and sanitize in between movies than we would normally have.”
Hopkins said his father, John, has always made cleanliness a top priority, so the Cheri is fortunate that continuing to clean is a value already instilled in its employees. In the lead-up to the opening, everything has been cleaned “from ceiling to floor,” he said. Hand sanitizing dispensers are not only there for employees, but will be accessible throughout the building for customers to use as well, he said.
As with restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms, movie theaters are allowed to seat at 33% capacity, though Hopkins said the theater will probably cap that around 30%.
“Basically, it’s going to be just a little under a third full for a sell-out, so tickets will be limited because of that for the foreseeable future,” Hopkins said. “How long that will last, I guess depends on how things go over the next month and the (reopening) stages that the governor will go through. But we are going to start out between 30 to 33 percent.”
