MURRAY — The work of Calloway County election officials is not complete just yet with the 2020 general election.
With any mail-in ballots postmarked Tuesday, the Calloway County Board of Elections, as well as the team inside the Calloway County Clerk’s Office, will continue to process what is expected to be a very small number of remaining votes through Friday. Tuesday night, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said the deadline for counting those remaining votes is 4:30 Friday afternoon, at which time all ballots for the general election will be sent to the Kentucky Board of Elections Office in Frankfort for certification.
That said, the vast majority of the work is finished, and for a group whose main job is trying to encourage as many of its residents to vote, it is easy to see why they were smiling as they prepared to head home Tuesday night. They knew it had been a big election season, with 55% of the county’s registered voters having cast ballots.
“It’s a great number … great, great, great, great!” Faulkner said as she began reflecting on the events of not just Tuesday, but the past three weeks when Calloway Countians took advantage of new early-voting parameters in a big way. This also included the past three to four months when she and the board designed the plan for how to implement an executive order of both Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams to help Kentuckians vote safely in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had good turnout everywhere today. We’ve got good voters and good people here in Calloway County for sure,” she said. “We planned ahead for today and we went ahead and made sure we had plenty of ballots and dispersed them accordingly. It all went really well.”
The main word of board members was “smooth,” as in how they said voters did not have a lot of difficulty adjusting from having 23 precincts located in different parts of the county to just four Tuesday. That was also the word used for what became the main means of casting ballots this time, early voting through mail-in ballots or in-person at the Miller Courthouse Annex in downtown Murray.
“I think it was just a smooth flow all day long,” said Melisa Stark, the Democratic Party’s representative on the board, who visited two of the polling places — the CFSB Center at Murray State University and North Calloway Elementary School — during the day Tuesday to see how things were going. “We think we’ve got the Cadillac model for how to do this.”
Her Republican Party counterpart, Bill Cowan, echoed Stark’s sentiment.
“I think we will be looked upon as an example of how you do this,” he said. “I tell you, the way it worked was great. This is the way we need to do it going forward. You have your early voting for a couple of weeks with a limited number of options for voting on Election Day with maybe four or five locations, sort of like we did today. It worked beautifully.”
Cowan said he was able to visit all four precincts Tuesday, which also included Southwest Calloway and East Calloway Elementary schools. It was at East that Bill and Carolyn Weber served as precinct workers.
“It was actually not as busy as I thought it was going to be, but we were still getting a lot of people in, a lot more than we usually get,” Carolyn said. “Pretty much, I think the main thing was that it was steady. We didn’t really have a lot of breaks, but it wasn’t too crowded either.”
For longtime precinct worker Michael Wilson, seeing his precinct at CFSB welcoming more than 1,000 voters Tuesday was a joyous sight. After all, he has been on duty for some dismal turnout days, where voters cast ballots at 6 to 8% clips.
“It was a different animal today,” said Wilson, who also had a front-row seat for what is believed to be a historic early-vote turnout. With 45% of Calloway’s voters casting ballots ahead of Election Day, this probably is the first general election for votes ahead of an election to outnumber those on the actual day designated for the election.
“And I was (at the Miller Courthouse Annex) for the in-person (early voting) and we had over 10,000 people come in for that.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight served his first general election in that position. The sheriff has an automatic spot on the board and Knight had served from his chief-deputy’s position in the past when then-Sheriff Sam Steger was on the ballot for re-election and was ineligible to serve on the board.
Knight said his first general election as sheriff went well.
“I ran out a few ballots to East and we had some campaign signs that we needed to remove out at Murray State, but other than that, it was pretty quiet. If it hadn’t been, we would have heard about it quickly,” he said of how he stayed at the courthouse the majority of the day, ready to respond to any precinct at a moment’s notice should a phone call had been received advising of an issue.
“It’s been a good run today, though, and it’s been a good run for all of the voting (going back to the early voting period). I hope our legislators will look at doing some of this in the future. It was a big turnout; 45% in the early voting? That’s huge.
“Everybody was saying this would be a historic election. I had sat on the election board when Sam was running, but that wasn’t like this. It’s pretty cool that this election, with so many voters, was my first time as sheriff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.