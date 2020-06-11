MURRAY — For a few nights the past few weeks, Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates, as well as other members of his family, anxiously waited by their telephones, hoping and praying for a call.
And it did come, from Yates’ younger brother, Dominique, a sports analyst with The Courier-Journal newspaper in Louisville, where we went to work about two years ago. However, the call Dominique would make was not about a big sporting event he had just covered.
Those are not happening these days, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No, he was calling to tell them he was OK, having survived covering the unrest in Louisville in protest of the death of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor in March when police reportedly shot her several times as they attempted to serve a warrant, but returned fire when her boyfriend fired at them, thinking they were intruders.
“They’ve kind of transferred him to protest reporter, so he’s been in the heat of all of that a few times,” Ryan said of the protests that have been violent at times, even resulting in deaths. One person has died in Louisville since the protests began, although things have calmed considerably in recent days.
Dominique was not on duty when that death occurred in the wee hours of June 1. However, he has seen his share of action.
“Yeah, he’s been right in the middle of it in downtown Louisville. The night before he first went out (May 28), he called me and said, ‘Hey! I’m just telling you that they’re sending us out tomorrow night to cover the protest and stuff. I’ll call or text you afterwards.’ The whole time you’re worried. You’re thinking things like, ‘Does he know how to protect himself?’ That’s because Dominique is one of the most innocent people you’ll ever meet, but we’ve gotten the call every night he’s been down there, ‘Hey! I’m in my car and going home,’ just about midnight.”
Reached in Louisville Tuesday afternoon, Dominique affirmed his older brother’s apprehension, immediately telling about the one time he has felt pain of any kind during his stint as a protest reporter. It came on his first night of his duty, May 29, during a demonstration near the city’s Hall of Justice in the heart of downtown. He got the chance to experience tear gas for the first time.
“You hear panic. There’s lots of yelling, ‘Oh! There’s tear gas! Run! Run! Run! Then you have the after-effects where you can hear the sound of people coughing and getting choked up, and I was as well,” Dominique said. “Also, you can literally hear the sound of the milk containers hitting the ground after people would pour it in their faces to get their vision back again. I had to do that.”
Dominique said he will never forget that sensation, and he said that as he has watched news reports from throughout the country of protests that flared into violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis, his experience with tear gas returns to the front of his mind, along with the sound of flash-bang grenades that police used in an attempt to disperse the crowds on both May 29 and June 2.
“The unique thing was that there was a loud boom and we’d hear it of course. The first thing that comes to your mind is, ‘Hold on! Was that a gun shot?’ But there were no shots fired when I was out there. However, that is your initial thought,” he said. “Yeah, I can still hear those sounds to this day and you can almost feel the tear gas again (when watching news reports) from when it was in my eyes and when you’re fighting to catch your breath.
“Those things are so vivid in my mind. As long as I have a good working brain, these are images from these protests I’ll never forget. “
Dominique said covering riots in Louisville was the last thing he expected to be doing and, being a sports reporter, he really did not know how to approach this task. He did give credit to Courier-Journal administration for telling he and his fellow reporters that they had the option of aborting the mission if it became too dangerous.
However, he never had to make that call. His roommate, also a reporter for the paper, did on May 28. He was there to watch with horror as gunfire erupted in the city. Seven people were wounded from what reports say were shots that were fired from within the crowd and not police. In the early-morning hours of June 1, a man died when he allegedly fired a gun at police, who returned fire.
“For the first shooting, I had stayed back and was following it on social media and (the reporter) came into the apartment and he was still visibly shaken. I had him take me through what had happened and he said he just took off running when those shots were fired,” Dominique said. “His hands were shaking. He said it was terrifying,
“There’s no question that didn’t help my situation, knowing I was going out there the next day, but it made me aware of my surroundings, that’s for sure.
“You know, I’m a sports reporter and this is nothing close to anything like what I’d experienced before. So, yes, (management) talked with us and gave us some ideas. One of the first things they told us was to make sure we had a buddy system, where you stay with this person or other reporters in a group. They also made it clear that, at any point, if you don’t feel safe, leave. If there’s any danger around you, you don’t have to stay.”
Ryan said watching the unrest in Louisville has been hard for more than one reason. Not only has his younger brother been covering this activity, which could reignite in coming weeks and months as the investigation to the Taylor shooting continues, the city itself is a place he enjoys. Ryan is a University of Louisville alum and a huge UofL Cardinals sports fan and has spent many days and nights in the city for games.
“It’s just like anybody who, say, might live in Madisonville now and attended Murray State. Murray, the town, still holds a special place for them. That’s what Louisville is for me,” Ryan said of how his heart aches for the city, which has had businesses damaged in and around downtown with other landmarks also sustaining damage during the riots. “I lived up there for five or six years, so that city holds a special place for me.
“When I was in Louisville, there wasn’t any of this. We grew up in rural Muhlenberg County and there weren’t protests like that. Growing up, we dealt with some racism, but it’s like I told (Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director) Steve Wilhelm, I’ve been pulled over twice in Louisville and twice in Muhlenberg and I never felt threatened because I was respectful to (the law enforcement officers).”
