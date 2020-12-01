NEW CONCORD – Three Calloway County residents were charged with felonies Monday after a theft investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office led to their arrests.
According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash, CCSO took a report on Saturday, Nov. 28, of a stolen red Ford Ranger truck from a residence on Cypress Trail in New Concord. At approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, CCSO deputies were patrolling the area of New Concord, attempting to locate the recently stolen truck. At approximately 9:30 p.m., they located a vehicle matching the description on KY 121 South near Henderson Road. Upon stopping the vehicle, it was confirmed to be the recently stolen truck from Cypress Trail.
The driver, Kelly Morton, 41, of Saddle Lane in New Concord, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, automobile over $500 (Class D felony), forgery in the second degree (Class D felony) and various traffic-related offenses. Morton also had an outstanding warrant for burglary in the third degree in reference to a Murray Police Department investigation. Morton was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Deputies then obtained a search warrant for Morton’s residence on Saddle Lane in reference to the ongoing vehicle theft investigation. At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, the search warrant was executed at the Saddle Lane property. More items stolen during the vehicle theft, as well as methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia were located. Two residents of the Saddle Lane property were taken into custody.
Daniel “Shane” Arrington, 48, of New Concord, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holly R. Crosno, 27, of New Concord, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (Class D felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
