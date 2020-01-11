MURRAY — When the 4 p.m. deadline arrived Friday for candidates wishing to enter the race for Murray City Council, several more names were included in the fray than a day or two earlier.
However, having 16 candidates file their campaign paperwork on time for inclusion in the 2020 race is not enough to warrant a primary election in May. All 12 incumbents on the council did file for re-election.
Those are Jeremy Bell, Wesley Bolin, Linda Cherry, Rose Ross Elder, Danny Hudspeth, Monty McCuiston, Dan Miller, John Mark Roberts, Alice Rouse, Pat Seiber, Terry Strieter and Burton Young. Other candidates who will be seeking spots on the council will be Orville Herndon, Mark Mallory and Adam Wade, as well as former Councilman Johnny Bohannon.
All of these candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. Had 25 candidates filed, a primary would have been necessary in May, as specified by state law.
Meanwhile, a rather interesting situation appears to be unfolding in a race for a seat on the Kentucky General Assembly.
Murray attorney Jason Howell remained the only candidate to have filed for the Kentucky 1st District state senate position currently occupied by Republican Stan Humphries of Cadiz.
Humphries has announced that he will not seek re-election this year after serving two terms. Howell, also a Republican, as of now has no opposition, not only on the GOP side, but the entire race for the seat that represents the western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway, Lyon and Trigg. No Democratic Party candidates had filed by the time Friday’s deadline came for statewide races as well.
So as of now, Howell seems to have a clear path to the state Capitol.
Things are at least competitive in the Kentucky 5th District state Representative race that covers Calloway and Trigg counties, where incumbent Larry Elkins has announced he will not seek a second term.
Murray’s Mary Beth Imes has filed for that seat. Like Elkins, she is a Republican. There is a Democrat involved, though, and that is Shannon Davis-Roberts, also of Murray, who filed for the race on Friday, according to the Kentucky Board of Elections.
Imes and Davis-Roberts will meet in the November general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.