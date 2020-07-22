MURRAY – The COVID-19 pandemic has gone from nearly totally contained to deadly in Calloway County.
Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department reported the second death of this week of a Calloway County resident from the coronavrius. No information was provided as far as the identity or other characteristics of the patient.
The health department has said for several months that it will not release such information in order to protect the privacy of patients and their families.
This marks the third death of a Calloway County patient from the virus since the pandemic began in March in the county with the first official confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test.
As of Tuesday evening, the health department said that there are still three patients who are Calloway residents that are hospitalized because of the virus.
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the health department said in a statement that was included in a news release it made public at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
This comes as a major surge of cases continues locally. The health department said three new cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to 131, with 109 patients who have fully recovered and 16 isolated at home. This comes after the county had 47 cases at the end of May and had just three patients in isolation with no hospitalizations at that time.
Since then, cases have continued increasing and local doctors are reporting that they are seeing more patients showing sickness.
