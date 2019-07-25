MURRAY — “I can’t thank you enough” are words said by many to express gratitude.
This phrase seemed to be the prevailing sentiment behind Wednesday’s ceremony to honor a longtime Murray house builder and his wife for their generosity in establishing a place inside Central Park where everyone, regardless of physical or mental abilities, can enjoy the concept of play.
This had also happened more than a year earlier, but with the completion over the winter of Phase 2 of the Jimmy and Dot Rickman Playground, Wednesday morning marked another chance for the community to show its gratitude.
“When we began, it was strictly a leap of faith,” Murray-Calloway County Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett said of how the park system was running into issues with compliance with the federal Americans Disabilities Act that Congress enacted in 1990. That law called for equal access to all Americans when it came to work conditions, educational opportunities, as well as recreational activities.
It was in 2016 that park officials came to know Carissa Johnson, who is the director for the Center for Accessible Living in Murray. The center performed a study on the park system and determined that it needed work when it came to ADA compliance. That was when the road to Wednesday began.
“First, the (Calloway County) Health Department said they thought they could help us with the equipment if we could find a way to get it put in,” Lovett recalled. “We started this with zero dollars. We had zero dollars promised. I wouldn’t suggest that we start a project that way, but we had faith that if we did, it would work.
“We hit several roadblocks along the way and it didn’t look like it was even going to get started, but every time we hit a road block, we had somebody step up and help us out. And the thing was that they weren’t really asked to help; they just stepped up. That was the amazing thing about this as it unfolded and I’m so thankful that I got to see it from this side.”
The project slowly gained momentum as donors suddenly began contributing as word began to spread. Then in 2018, Jimmy – who had previously made a significant donation to the park a few years earlier to help with rebuilding the concessions building at the Bee Creek soccer complex – provided the muscle to send the playground project over the top.
“One night, Jimmy Rickman called me and said, ‘I would like to help you out on the playground project,’” Lovett recalled of how a visit to Jimmy's home resulted in a $25,000 check for the project. “We were just elated. We couldn’t believe it. But the story doesn’t end there.
“He called me again, and this was after the we completed the playground and he said he’d like to help some more. So I went over to his house again one night and he wrote us a check for $30,000. Jimmy Rickman’s contribution to this project is $55,000 and his contributions have paved the way for us to get to Phase 2 on this.”
Phase 2 consists of a wobble sphere, merry-go-round and two play panels, one specifically for the blind, the other for the deaf. Wednesday, Jimmy was present for the ceremony.
“I think they’ve done a good job with it,” he said. “It’s beautiful. It really is.”
Johnson has had an especially close eye on this playground project, being that she herself must use a wheelchair. She had praise for park officials Wednesday for how they took the ideas of 2016 and instead of having an opposition attitude, chose to work with her center.
She is now in the first year as a park board member, having become a strong ally for park activities.
“We found some things that needed to grow and be done and they’ve just been receptive to any suggestion we made or the community made,” Johnson said. “It’s a personal project for me and I’m just elated that Murray and Calloway County has gotten behind this. I’m not from here (originally) but I’m proud to call this home because every time we’ve done anything, somebody has stepped up and I’ve never seen anything like that in this society.”
While this playground is designed to accommodate anyone with disabilities, people without disabilities are also enjoying it. Ashley Holliday of Murray said her children find the Rickman facility to be very much to their liking even though they are able-bodied.
“This is their favorite thing when we come up here. We love it. We love everything about it,” Holiday said, noting how she had also taken her children to Paducah to enjoy an ADA-accessible playground there. “It makes me really, really happy that it’s here. And something else I’ve noticed is my kids usually don’t know the other kids out here. All they want to do is play and the fact that they all can use their muscles to spin on that merry-go-round together, it’s really sweet to see.”
“We want all children playing together,” said Park Board member Holly Bloodworth, who is also a 30-plus-year veteran of educating children in Murray. Before Wednesday’s ceremony, she took the opportunity to give children on the merry-go-round a few pushes to get them spinning. “A good playground has a universal design so every child can participate and not be excluded.
“It makes my heart smile to see this. We want happy children. We want healthy children and we want socially-adjusted children and play is the best way to teach all of those things. Children sometimes don’t have enough play in their lives and the beautiful thing about this park is that it does create an atmosphere for lots of different play scenarios.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.