MURRAY — Chesley Thomas was appointed to the position of Calloway County Emergency Management Director Tuesday, according to a press release from the Calloway County Fiscal Court.
Thomas was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to fill the vacancy left by Bill Call, who announced his retirement from the position in December. Thomas is a 911 Communications Center Assistant TAC Officer with an additional 23 years of public safety experience.
According to the release, Thomas held many public safety positions in Calloway County, including Emergency Medical Technician for Murray-Calloway County EMS. Additionally, Thomas has multiple certifications and skills pertaining to a career involving public safety. Among those qualifications are Emergency Medical Technician, 400-hour career level certified firefighter, KY DOCJT Certified Telecommunicator and American Heart Association CPR/AED Instructor.
“While Chesley has some very big shoes to fill in succeeding Bill Call, I believe he will do an outstanding job as Emergency Management Director for Calloway County’s citizens” said Imes in the release. “His work as a director at our 911 Communications Center and the already established relationship with all of our Emergency Management agencies will provide an effective and seamless transition of leadership.”
Thomas said he was looking forward to serving in the capacity of emergency management director, and would be relying on his previous relationships with emergency responders in his new role.
“I am honored to be appointed by Judge Imes, and I am looking forward to getting settled in and working with all of the emergency responding agencies here in the county,” Thomas said.
He also said he had worked for many years with Call in his time as emergency management director and other capacities, and was looking forward to continue working with him through the transition into the new office.
“I have known Bill for several years and worked with him in several different capacities,” he said. “I am grateful that he has agreed to stay on as a deputy emergency management director. He is going to be a huge asset during this transition and as we move forward with the duties of the office.”
