MURRAY — Tuesday afternoon, just as a storm began spreading the rumble of thunder through the south side of Murray, another sound emerged that left residents wondering if the impending weather was actually worse than expected.
The warning siren along Glendale Road began wailing, triggering several 911 calls from residents wanting to know if they needed to take action. The answer was no. There was no impending doom from a tornado or other vicious wind.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas, when reached late Wednesday, said it appears this was an accidental activation that was caused by a lighting strike.
“It wasn’t that the siren itself was hit by lightning. It’s believed that a lightning strike hit close enough that it affected it,” Thomas said, basing his information from discussions he had earlier in the day with someone who services the siren.
“From what I heard, none of the other sirens in the city went off. Talking with the people at the Murray Police Department (which is where the city’s sirens are controlled), they cannot activate one siren at a time. When they hit the switch, every siren goes off, so that tells me something happened just with that one siren.”
This is not the first time the Glendale siren has activated on its own. On the night of March 9, 2017, it produced a noise that could best be described as weak and low that continued well past the amount of time its sound should be heard after it took what was believed to be a direct hit from a lightning strike.
At about that same time, what was determined by the National Weather Service Office in Paducah to be an EF-0 tornado was moving just south of Glendale Road. The tornado was not warned in Murray as it developed too quick to be detected on radar. In fact, another storm in the south part of the county was warned at about the same time.
The siren was a few weeks removed from being tested. Thomas said that was successful, as was the case with every siren in the county, city and the Murray State University campus.
“There was one good thing that came out of this and that is the siren gave the all-clear signal (which stays at the same sound for several minutes, not wavering). We didn’t have any warnings at that time, so that told people who pay attention to that kind of thing that nothing was imminent,” he said.
