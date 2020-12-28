MURRAY — It was at about 11 a.m. Friday that Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas was first made aware that an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee earlier that day was having adverse effects in Murray and Calloway County.
For someone in his field, though, the call he received from Calloway County 911 dispatchers is about as chilling as the bitter cold air that day. The 911 service to both the county and Murray was out of commission, as was the case, he later learned, to every other 911 office in Kentucky.
However, quick action and maybe a stroke of luck here and there allowed this disruption to not cause major issues locally. Ambulances still responded to medical emergency calls. Law enforcement still was able to investigate complaints. Fire departments still received the word that a house might be burning.
“We’ve done really well,” Thomas said, crediting local media outlets as being the first line of notification to the public once the full scope of the situation was realized by about 1 p.m. Friday, which also happened to be Christmas Day, a time when most people are not on duty.
“Within the first two hours that we had come to realize how far-reaching this was, we had all of our local media notified. We had spoken to all of our radio stations and our newspaper here in Murray, as well as WPSD (television in Paducah) and, of course, we are lucky to have social media availability with our local law enforcement agencies. And, of course, there was the fact that we were having to do this at lunch time on Christmas Day, which is not a great time to have someone drive to a radio station or a newspaper or TV station to put out a message like that.
“For some counties, though, something like Channel 6 was the only way they knew about this. Not every place is like we are here that have several radio stations and a newspaper to rely on to help get that word out.”
As of Sunday, AT&T, who runs the county and city 911 services, was still trying to restore 911 capability. However, Thomas said a big step was taken by about 8 Friday night when AT&T managed to switch the 911 phone lines to the administrative lines of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office (270-753-3151) and the Murray Police Department (270-753-1621).
That means anyone phoning 911 is going to be transferred to those land lines. During the day Friday, Thomas said the main point of emphasis was that anyone needing help had to call the administrative lines directly. As of Sunday, 911 calls were still being relayed to the administrative lines.
“The only holdup for us is that we aren’t able to automatically get your information still. We’re not having your name, your number, address to come up on our computer automatically,” he said. “I’ve been seeing emails from other parts of the state that sporadic 911 service was returning to some places, so that gives me some hope that AT&T is making progress on this. Then again, I’ve seen some reports where some communities didn’t even have their administrative lines and were having to resort to checking on Facebook for requests for 911 service, so they’re lucky that they still had their internet, but they clearly didn’t even have their land lines.
“In the grand scheme of things, we are fortunate, and I can tell you, things are looking a lot better than they did at lunchtime (Friday).”
All of this was put into motion at about 6:30 a.m. Friday when the explosion happened in Nashville in the area of an AT&T data center hub. Investigators from multiple agencies are still examining the scene and gathering evidence, but it is believed that the explosion was intentional. A suspect was identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, of Antioch, and authorities said he died in the blast and is believed to be the only person responsible, the Tennesseean newspaper reported.
Thomas said he heard about the Nashville incident that morning, but never thought its effects would be felt in his area. And for quite a while, nothing did happen. Then, at about 11 a.m., 911 stopped working.
Other media have said that it is believed that the delay was caused by battery and generator backup systems failing due to the damage that resulted from the explosion, which originated from inside an RV parked in Second Street, it was reported.
“It’s been explained to me like this … if an outlet goes bad, all you do is unplug the cord into that outlet and plug the cord into another outlet. The problem is, eventually, they just didn’t have enough working outlets (so to speak) to plug all of the bad ones into,” he said. “That’s why it took longer to get our 911 lines switched to administrative. Say we have an outage here, all we have to do is call AT&T, and in a matter of minutes (usually, no more than 30), we have our 911 lines switched over. Well, when your entire state goes down, they don’t have enough places where they can connect those lines. It takes time.
“We’ve got 116 entry points in Kentucky. Now, multiply that times how many phone lines total are going into all of those places, including internet lines and all of that. That’s just Kentucky. There were other states that were involved with this too.”
Yet, through it all, Thomas said that he had yet to hear that an emergency call was missed locally during this situation.
