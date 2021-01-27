MURRAY — Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said Tuesday that he believes Monday morning’s response by emergency personnel to a shots-fired call at Murray High School was executed well.
He said this is something for which county and city agencies prepare often. And he said that the long-standing strong working relationships that those interacting agencies have with one another was a big reason that he said the operation ran smoothly.
“In an incident like this, it’s not about who works where or who’s employed by who,” Thomas said. “I know I, myself, witnessed interior search teams (Monday) consisting of two or three, maybe four different departments. It wasn’t one agency going in with two or three of its own officers. You had teams made up of multiple agencies going in and we’re fortunate that we have those good relationships.
“When a call like this goes out, it doesn’t matter what color uniform you’re wearing or what color car you’re driving, they work phenomenally well together.”
Thomas said law enforcement teams from the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray State University Police Department were first on the scene, followed closely by troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Graves County. Those were the units that entered the campus to immediately begin searching for a suspected shooter, as well as protect students, teachers and staff, as well as administrators.
Murray State Chief Jeff Gentry said he and another officer from that department were among the first to reach the campus, something not surprising to Thomas.
“Unless Murray or Calloway officers are already in the area, there’s a good likelihood Murray State would be there first. They’re already in their cars and going places on the campus, so they could respond very quickly,” he said. “I think there’s a misconception in the community where people think they just cover the campus, but they do respond to incidents in the city and sometimes out in the county and they are always willing to assist and send as many as they can send. I don’t know how many they sent (Monday), but I do know it was several.”
Particularly from the southern fringes of the Murray State campus, officers could be on scene at Murray High in as little as two minutes. Yet Gentry said it seemed much longer on Monday.
“I’ve been hearing that from everybody. They couldn’t believe how long it seemed to get there,” he said. “To me, it actually felt like I was going all the way to Hazel. It felt like 20 minutes and we probably had to go maybe a mile.”
Once at Murray High, Thomas said the operation ran smoothly because everyone had a full understanding of what to do. The law enforcement officers, as they have done in previous live-fire drills at campuses both within the Murray Independent School District, as well as Calloway County Schools, went to their pre-determined places, as did the inhabitants inside the school.
Meanwhile, units with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Murray Fire Department staged a few blocks away awaiting word as to whether or not they would be treating casualties. Then, the final piece of the plan was implemented as units from Calloway County Fire-Rescue were blocking key intersections within five minutes of the initial call being received.
“It was excellent response by everybody. Everybody had their plans and it seems like it worked the way it should have, and we’re very thankful for the response we did get,” Thomas said.
One of those responders was Calloway Sheriff Nicky Knight, whose blood was probably pumping harder than others on Monday and again Tuesday when a bomb threat was reported to MPD, sending law enforcement agencies into action once again. However, as he stood with his SUV at the entrance of the Murray High parking lot Tuesday morning, he reflected on the previous day and how the campus, where his own son, Korey, is a student, performed when it seemed an active shooter still was on the loose.
“I want to brag on the teachers (Monday). When we would make entry into the rooms, they had done everything they were supposed to do,” Knight said. “They had the kids where they were supposed to be and they could not have done a better job than what they did.
“They clearly had done their drills and, with having as many agencies as we had here, we all flowed well together. I think (MPD, CCSO and Murray State PD) all made entry about the same time and KSP was close behind, but (as a father), it absolutely makes me happy to see how (the campus) did, the students, teachers and staff.”
Thomas called Monday’s activity the “best worst-case scenario” because, obviously, it ended as not being an actual shooting, but, at the same time, it served as about as real-life an exercise as the agencies could undertake. He said having live drills that involve utilizing emergency vehicles moving throughout the community are difficult because, many times, it means the part of blocking traffic, a key to Monday’s response, has to be skipped because it means disrupting everyday traffic.
“With a drill, though, you’ve pretty much planned how you want your drill to go. At the time, we thought this was a real-world incident, so this something we definitely can look at,” he said. “We can review all of the agencies, look at the individual aspects of the response and see what worked and what we can do better.”
