MURRAY — As of Tuesday afternoon, dialing 911 for emergency assistance in Murray and Calloway County once again means the call will go straight to a dispatcher.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said Tuesday afternoon that 911 lines that were disrupted after an explosion last week that stemmed from a bombing in Nashville, Tennessee, were re-connected.
“Actually, we got them back online late (Monday) night, but I didn’t want to go public with it yet because we didn’t know if they were going to hold or not,” Thomas said, shortly after he made the announcement to citizens at about 4 Tuesday afternoon. “I’m relieved, very relieved.
“I wouldn’t say I was surprised (the reconnection happened as quickly as it did), but I’m very happy that this happened.”
The explosion, linked to a Nashville-area resident, happened at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the city’s downtown portion, near an AT&T data hub that is connected to the 911 lines in multiple states, including Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said Friday that the outage affected every 911 system in the commonwealth.
This also caused disruptions for telephone and internet systems for both residences and businesses. Yet, the effects were not felt until after the backup systems failed, according to other media outlets. Thomas said the first signs that 911 service was lost locally were noticed at about 11 a.m. Friday. By 1 p.m., it had become so extensive that Murray and Calloway emergency officials began notifying the public that the land lines for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Murray Police Department had become the main means of communication for all law enforcement calls, as well as fire and medical emergencies.
The 911 lines were switched over to the land lines by Friday night and that was how it stood until Monday night.
“I know that AT&T has had a very large amount of folks working on this,” Thomas said. “They earned their money with this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.