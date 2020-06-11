MURRAY — After some troubling issues in recent months, it appears that Murray and Calloway County’s emergency warning siren system is back to peak efficiency.
Last week, the system was tested and, for the first time in a while, no problems were detected. Every siren at Murray State University, within the city limits of Murray and within the city limits of Hazel not only made sounds but made the sounds they are designed to produce with each one giving “alert” and “all clear” tones to the public.
“We’re thankful that they all performed as they’re supposed to,” Thomas said. “In fact, they performed perfectly, every single one of them.”
This brings relief for Thomas and other emergency officials in the community as it comes at a time of year that has brought severe weather to Calloway County in the past. In fact, just last year, a storm moved through the county on June 21, bringing much destruction to areas in and around Murray, including damage to houses after they had large trees fall on them, one of which eventually had to be razed due to the damage being so severe.
Sirens are audible from inside homes and buildings, but Thomas wished to emphasize Tuesday that the system is actually intended for people outside.
“And with it being a time of year where many people are going to be outside, that is particularly important right now,” Thomas said.
While sirens are a vital piece of the county’s emergency warning system, it is not the only piece. Thomas said there is also the CodeRED system that is available on the website of the Calloway County government — www.callowaycounty-ky.gov.
“If you go about two-thirds of the way down on the home page, you can find that and sign up for it,” Thomas said of the CodeRED system that will send alerts through subscribers’ cell phones, landline phones or emails during emergencies, such as storms, as well as offering information about hazardous traffic conditions or alerts about missing persons.
“That is free and it is a service provided for Murray and Calloway County by the county government and we encourage people to sign up. It is suggested that you have at least two ways of receiving warnings. One thing people need to know is they have to opt in to receive alerts both from the National Weather Service, as well as Calloway County Emergency Management.”
Thomas also suggests residents have a NOAA weather radio available, which is particularly valuable for middle-of-the-night storms.
