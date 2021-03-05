MURRAY — It appears the big story on the new Murray Electric System Racer Substation that was put into use more than a year ago is that there have been no big stories.
There have been tests, specifically an ice storm in mid-February that had residents having flashbacks to the devastating ice storm of 2009 that left all of western Kentucky’s electrical systems out of service for at least five days. In some cases, western Kentuckians had to wait as much as a month to have power restored.
However, as Murray Electric General Manager Tony Thompson and his team watched the freezing rain and sleet accumulate on lines throughout the city, as well as the inner workings of the new substation, it began to dawn on them that everything was working well. There were no outages (minus a situation in which a vehicle struck a pole and caused an outage of an hour or two one night). The system stood strong.
There were no headlines to be had, and that was fine with Thompson.
“That’s the good thing about having this additional substation. Where, before, if we had an outage, that could have taken us hours to get fixed, now it takes just minutes, usually, or maybe an hour or two in some instances, but we’re not having the long ones,” said Thompson. “The only time we’ve had issues is when we’ve had, say, a tree fall on a line during a storm or something like that. So far, the system itself has performed fine.
“The only time we’ve had a real issue was when we had a piece of equipment fail on another substation on Fourth Street near the Hih Burger restaurant. We had a circuit out, but it only lasted about an hour. Other than that, and some other isolated stuff, we’ve had very few problems. So far, it’s a 10 out of 10.”
There was another test this past weekend, when a severe thunderstorm moved through parts of the city Sunday morning. That storm later intensified to the point that a tornado warning was required for the northeastern parts of Calloway County, particularly in the Hico area.
A tree did fall on lines along North 18th Street, but, once again, that was handled quickly by an MES linemen. Thompson said the minimum time for those outages to last can be attributed to the new Racer Substation.
“It’s doing exactly what it was designed to do,” he said, adding that the system has become stronger in recent days. “That station has actually gotten its full use over the last week because (the Tennessee Valley Authority) has taken out our original delivery point, which is on South Fourth Street near Woods Road, so we put all of our load onto the new station. Before, we would not have never been able to do that, so it’s really nice to have that capability.”
The station went online in November 2019. Construction began in the summer of that year.
