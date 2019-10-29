MURRAY —Some people may immediately recognize Derrick Ramsey for something other than his current position as the secretary of Kentucky’s Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Anyone old enough to remember can probably see him breaking new ground as the first black quarterback in the history of the University of Kentucky’s football program in the late 1970s. His final two seasons — 1976 and ’77 — ended with the Wildcats winning a Southeastern Conference title the first year, then a 10-1 record and a No. 6 national ranking in ’77. He then took his talents to the NFL, where he was moved to tight end and was part of the Oakland Raiders winning the 1980 Super Bowl in convincing fashion against Philadelphia, the first of three world titles that franchise would win.
Eventually, he would help New England win an AFC title in 1985, but his career would end after nine seasons. He said he felt like he had more to give, but someone else was telling him it was over. That is why when he came to Murray Thursday to announce that $2.6 million was being committed to resources to aid workers losing their jobs at the Murray Briggs & Stratton plant – though his experience was on a much less serious scale – he said he identified with the situation the plant’s workers now face.
“I know what that’s like,” he said Thursday after a ceremony in the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel, where he met two of the workers about to be displaced, Kathy Mckendree and Tracy Wiles. “My only good fortune with that is that I was at the end of my career. But these ladies? They don’t have that opportunity to go to another team tomorrow or the next day.
“So, with that in mind, that’s why we have to assist wherever possible to ensure that whatever time period (the workers are jobless) is as short as can be.”
Ramsey also said he had been deeply disappointed in September when his schedule did not allow him to come to Murray to participate in a roundtable discussion about the Briggs & Stratton situation. The main purpose of that was forming a strategy with local and regional agencies to provide resources for the workers as the first round of layoffs approached.
That round arrived Friday, the day after Ramsey was in Murray.
“I had my guy (Deputy cabinet Secretary Josh Benton) handle that for me and I knew he’d do a good job with it,” he said. “But I also told him before he came down here, ‘Please explain to these folks that I apologize for not being able to be here and that, for the next appearance, I would be there.’ I’m a man of my word, or try to be, so I’m here today.”
The $2.6 million consists of more than $1.9 million from a U.S. Department of Labor Employment & Training Administration Dislocated Worker Grant as well as $648,000 from the state cabinet. Ramsey spoke for about eight minutes and, for nearly the entire time, his eyes were on Mckendree and Wiles, appearance to direct his comments directly toward them.
Ramsey said that was absolutely intentional.
“Absolutely,” he said. “It was about speaking to them and for them. This goes with the love that I have for the commonwealth and just how the people of Kentucky supported me the last 40-something years and, now, I have an opportunity to give back. I just wanted these ladies to know that I’m going to do everything possible that I can to assist and get these folks back into the workplace.”
He said he wanted people to remember that, while Murray has a history of quick bounce backs in situations like this, that reputation does little for the workers right now.
“The community knows they can do it, but to these folks that don’t have a job (Friday and over the next several months) and, regardless of what’s happened in the past, it’s not personal. That’s what I’m saying,” quickly transitioning to expressing how Murray’s experience with this situation does give it an advantage.
“Now, as far as the community goes, yes, the community now feels like, ‘OK, we’ve done this before. We’ve been through this before, so let’s roll up our sleeves and do it again.’ And that is very important.”
Ramsey also emphasized how collaboration needs to be a central theme of a time like this, something he acknowledged is happening in Murray.
“Everything in this is about collaboration,” he said, appearing to play on his football experience, where he said a team concept was paramount. “It’s about collaboration with Murray State (where the Career Discovery Center for displaced workers will be centered) and all of these other folks, including Sheila Clark (president of the West Kentucky Workforce Board). You see, once you form a team and get people to believe, things start happening.
“That’s the power of more and the power of many.”
