BUCHANAN, Tenn. — Henry County, Tennessee authorities on Friday began publicly releasing details of a suspected child/animal abuse case.
In a news release Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded Thursday morning to a residence in Buchanan in reference to an animal abuse call. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the front door was standing open.
The sheriff’s office then said that, after announcing their presence and calling for the homeowner, officers saw a small child being kept in a dog cage. Officers then located all of the residents, identified as Charles Brown, Jeff Brown and Heather Scarbrough.
After taking the three into custody, officers focused on the child, the sheriff’s office said. Further investigation revealed that the child was being kept in the cage in extremely close proximity to snakes, rats and mice.
The department of children’s services ultimately took the child and placed him safe care. Officers remained on scene for the remainder of the day executing a search warrant and tending to the animals that were at the residence. During the search of the property, the sheriff’s office said that officers did find and seize 127 marijuana plants and 17 guns. The total number of animals that were taken and cared for are as follows:
• 56 Dogs;
• 86 Chickens;
• 10 Rabbits;
• Eight snakes;
• 4 Parakeets;
• Three cats;
• Three sugar gliders;
• One pheasant;
• One gecko;
• 531 mice, rats and hamsters.
All three suspects are currently in the Henry County Jail under a $300,000 bond and are facing charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeff Brown also faces a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
