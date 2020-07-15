MURRAY – Calloway County High School valedictorian Claire Thurmond says she plans to study speech language pathology at Murray State University this fall.
Claire is the daughter of Brent and Natalie Thurmond, and she added that her younger sister, Ella, will be attending Calloway County Middle School this year. Having lived in Murray her whole life, she said she enjoys small-town life and prefers it to a big city. She attended Southwest Calloway Elementary School before moving on to CCMS and CCHS.
“I graduated as a distinguished honor graduate and valedictorian of my class,” Claire said. “During my time at CCHS, I received the Punctual and Commendable Attendance Award and a Certificate of Excellence for Outstanding Work in Accelerated Algebra II. I was involved in Future Business Leaders of America throughout my high school career and the Beta Club for three years, and I enjoyed all of the opportunities these clubs afforded me to volunteer in the community. My favorite fundraiser in FBLA was the princess and superhero breakfast where I dressed up as Bo Peep from ‘Toy Story’ my senior year. In the Beta Club, I mainly volunteered at elementary school events and the Murray Half Marathons. Another thing that I was involved with was the prom committee, but as a result of our shortened school year (due to COVID-19), we unfortunately didn’t get to do much.
“My general high school experience was one full of sporting events, studying for tests, and making friends. I spent most nights during the week cheering on the sidelines at football and basketball games or cheering on my friends at soccer games. When I wasn’t doing that, I was working on homework and studying or working at Dairy Queen. High school definitely gave me an opportunity to make lifelong friends and memories that I will forever cherish.”
In addition to her Dairy Queen job, Claire taught Spanish to students at Southwest and tutored students in reading at North Calloway Elementary during the second half of her junior year. Throughout her senior year, she assisted math teacher Mary Price in reading assignments, organizing classroom materials, answering the telephone and running various errands. Outside of school, she was heavily involved in the youth group at Glendale Road Church of Christ, where she raked leaves for those in need and cleaned dishes and the kitchen at Soup for the Soul.
“All throughout high school, you could find me in the business department,” Claire said. “Mrs. Jennifer Stubblefield and Mrs. Ashley Fritsche are two of the most amazing teachers I have ever had. They deserve recognition for how much they care for their students and work so hard to make sure that you are leaving CCHS with the knowledge that you need to be successful in business. Although I am not taking the business route in college, I believe that their classes are beneficial to everyone because they teach things that everyone should know when going into a job.
“I also want to talk about Mrs. Mary Price, who was both my geometry teacher my sophomore year and mentor during my senior year. She was always my ‘go-to’ person. Whether it was for schoolwork help or life advice, I knew I would always have her to talk to. Mrs. Price will be one of those teachers that I will never forget, and I thank her for helping me so much during high school.
Claire said that by far, her favorite extracurricular activity at CCHS was cheerleading.
“I have cheered since I was 5 years old,” she said. “Whether I was on stage at competitions or on the sidelines with my team, I knew it was where I wanted to be. I love the excitement of the games, and this sport introduced me to the people I call my best friends. We share the love of cheerleading, and life wouldn’t have been the same without it.”
During high school Claire said she enrolled in 16 honors and college-Level courses. She is the recipient of several scholarships, including the Murray State University Carr Scholarship, the Dan C. and Sue Hutson Scholarship, the Murray Bank Endowed Scholarship, the NewPage Scholarship, the Racer Academy Scholarship, the Road Scholars Scholarship and the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship. She said she is looking forward to attending Murray State in the fall.
“I plan to attend Murray State University and study speech language pathology,” she said. “My mom works for the university and also majored in this program. I’ve known since I was in middle school that I wanted to do something meaningful with my life and go into a career where I can help children. I was fortunate to be awarded several academic scholarships, and I look forward to starting my next journey at MSU and meeting new friends.”
