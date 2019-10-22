MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning said Monday that an announcement on Thursday will center on funding resources for soon-to-be dislocated workers at Murray’s Briggs & Stratton plant.
The funding award announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel. The award will go to the West Kentucky Workforce Board, which will then distribute it for activities to support the workers. Manning said the amount of the award is not known as of now.
“It’s the kind of thing that’s fairly routine when you have a large plant closure and the state and federal governments get involved, from a dislocated worker standpoint,” Manning said of the announcement that will be given by Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Derrick Ramsey. The funding award is from the United States Department of Labor and the state.
“This is money that will be used to help set up our career center for job placement and training and other things associated with the dislocation. It’ll set up specifically for funds that will help dislocated employees move on with their lives, find other employment, perhaps go back to school, a number of things.”
Finding ways to assist the nearly 630 workers who are scheduled to begin being terminated from their duties at Briggs & Stratton starting later this week has been a top priority for local and regional officials since the news of the closure was announced. Friday is scheduled for the first round of layoffs, with another scheduled in January and all operations to cease at the Murray plant by June 26, 2020.
The Murray plant is being closed due to the company’s decision to consolidate operations with a facility in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Murray plant has manufactured small vertical-craft engines, mainly for lawn mowers, since Briggs & Stratton moved into a facility on the east part of the city’s downtown in 1985. The building used to house the Tappan appliances plant that closed in 1980.
The plight of the Murray workforce is the basis behind the “TOGETHER” initiative that was launched several weeks ago by several local agencies and is being promoted through sales of a specially-designed T-shirt that is available at the Murray Calloway Need Line office.
However, it is that workforce that Manning said has been attracting numerous potential suitors to move into the facility still occupied by Briggs & Statton, including one from China that was in Murray last week to have officials examine the facility.
“It’s going fairly well,” Manning said of the recruitment effort. “There have been several that have come here to look at the plant directly as a result of the plant closure. You have companies come in and look. Some work out some don’t.
“But if they’re not looking, they’re not buying. It’s all about that labor force here, though. That labor force is special.”
