MURRAY – Four individuals were transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for injuries Thursday after a collision on the north side of town.
The Murray Police Department said officers responded at 10:35 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle injury collision on North 12th Street near the entrance to Riviera Courts. Based on the preliminary investigation, a vehicle operated by Jewel Farrill, 21, of Murray, exited Riviera Courts onto North 12th Street and was struck by a vehicle operated by Andrew Salcedo, 27, of Benton, who was traveling north on 12th Street. All occupants of the vehicle operated by Farrill, including Noah Cavitt, 19, of Murray, and a juvenile, were transported by EMS to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. A passenger in Andrew Salcedo’s vehicle, Kassie Melton, 20, of Benton, was also transported to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Calloway County Office of Emergency Management, the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
