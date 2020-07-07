MURRAY — Murray police say a two-vehicle wreck Thursday evening sent one person to a hospital.
In a news release Monday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said MPD responded at 7:11 p.m. Thursday to a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of North 12th Street and the KY 121 Bypass.
Upon arriving at the scene, Wiggins said officers interviewed James Thalmann, 22, of Tucson, Arizona, who said his vehicle was facing north on 12th and was in the process of making a left turn onto 121.
Wiggins said Charlie McAlpin, 56, of Puryear, Tennessee was also interviewed at the scene and told officers that he was southbound on 12th and was entering the intersection with 121. Both drivers then said that their vehicles collided in the intersection.
Wiggins said a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took McAlpin to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as possible injuries. MPD was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service.
