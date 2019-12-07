MURRAY — The family resource and youth services centers (FRYSC) for both the Calloway County and Murray Independent school systems have their respective Christmas donation efforts in full swing.
Both the Laker Christmas and Tiger Christmas programs work to help all kids within their districts have a good Christmas morning. Collectively, both programs will be serving around 350 families this year, equating to roughly twice as many children.
Michelle Hansen, director for the Laker FRYSC, said they had seen a few more families this year, but were on track to be able to provide gifts for the 248 families that had applied as of Friday. This year, the Laker project was set up within the old Fred’s building on the south side of Murray. Hansen said the space had been a great help with getting everything in order.
“Not much has changed from last year so far as who we are serving,” Hansen said. “We haven’t seen a huge increase with the folks from Briggs, but we have had a few families who have mentioned they are Briggs families. We are currently at 587 kids with 248 families.”
Hansen said they are still taking applications, and she added it was best for those applications to be completed as soon as possible. Hansen said gifts would be distributed to students Dec. 17 and 18.
“We would really like for folks to come in as soon as possible,” Hansen said. “They just need to bring their kid’s sizes and an idea of what they want for Christmas. As long as their kids go to Calloway schools or are under school age.”
Hansen said some of the most needed items for the Laker project include items for teens and babies under three years of age. She also noted that not all donations are given out in the current year, and that any surplus items make their way into gifts the following year.
Morgan Carman, director for the Murray FRYSC, said they had seen an increase in the students they are serving this year, in addition to an increase in support from the community.
“It is going really well; we have more students signed up this year than last year for sure, so we do have a bigger need than we did last year,” Carman said. “But we have also had a great response from the community, and have had a good amount of sponsors come in. We still have students that we haven’t sponsored out yet, so we are happy to take sponsors through next week.”
Carman said they are hoping to start giving gifts out the last week of school, Dec. 16-21, and that sponsors should apply by next week at the latest. She also said that donations in lieu of sponsorships are also appreciated.
“If people don’t have time to sponsor and shop, we are always taking donations,” Carman said. “We are located at the Hutson building on Andrus Drive, we are located at the back of the building.”
Laker Christmas is located at the old Fred’s building, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Tiger Christmas is located at the Hutson Inc. building on Andrus Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Laker Christmas call 270-227-9202; for more information on Tiger Christmas call 270-227-0146.
